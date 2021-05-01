Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [April 26-May 2]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Our â€˜Streaming in Canadaâ€™ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
Weâ€™ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, weâ€™ll make note of any major films â€” as well as other notable streaming service news â€” that fall into this category when applicable.
Amazon Prime Video
Without Remorse [Amazon Original]
Elite Navy SEAL John Clark’s investigation into the murder of his pregnant wife leads him to discover a conspiracy that threatens to start a war between the U.S. and Russia.
Based on Tom Clancy’sÂ Jack RyanÂ stories,Â Without RemorseÂ was directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) and stars Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther), Jamie Bell (Rocketman), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim) and Luke Mitchell (Blindspot).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: April 30th, 2021
Genre: Action-thriller
Runtime:Â 1 hour, 49 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 45 percent (based on 111 reviews)
StreamÂ Without RemorseÂ here.
Apple TV+
The Mosquito Coast [Apple Original]
Fed up with the corruption of the civilized world, a man brings his family to Latin America, only to be tracked by a mysterious government agency.
Based on Paul Theroux’s 1981 novel of the same name,Â The Mosquito CoastÂ was developed by Neil Cross (Luther) and Tom Bissell (The Disaster Artist) and stars Paul Theroux’s nephew Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Melissa George (The Slap), Logan Polish (The Astronaut Farmer) and Gabriel Bateman (Child’s Play).
Apple TV+ Canada release date: April 30th, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Friday)
Genre: Drama
Runtime:Â Seven episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 40 percent (based on 20 reviews)
StreamÂ The Mosquito CoastÂ here.
Crave
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar
Two best friends from the Midwest travel to Florida and get caught up in a bad guy’s evil plot.
Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar was directed by Josh Greenbaum (Becoming Bond) and starsÂ Bridesmaids‘ Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumulo, who also wrote the film.
Original Canadian PVOD release date: February 12th, 2021
Crave release date: April 30th, 2021
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 47 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 80 percent (based on 158 reviews)
StreamÂ Barb & Star Go to Vista Del MarÂ here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
The Girlfriend Experience (Season 3)
In the third season ofÂ Steven Soderbergh’s escort anthology series, a neuroscience major in the London tech scene begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will or something else entirely.
The Girlfriend Experience‘s third season stars Julia Goldani Telles (The Affair), Oliver Masucci (Er Ist Wieder Da), Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead) and Daniel Betts (The Crown).
Crave release date: May 2nd, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Sunday)
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 10 episodes (around 30 minutes)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ The Girlfriend ExperienceÂ here. Note that a $15.98/month Crave + Starz subscription is required.
The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 4)
June’s bitter battle with the rebellion against Gilead threatens to consume her and destroy her closest relationships.
Based on Ottawa-born author Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel of the same name,Â The Handmaid’s TaleÂ stars Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men), Joseph Fiennes (Shakespeare in Love), Yvonne Strahovski (Chuck) and Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls).
It’s worth noting that the series is filmed in Toronto.
Crave/Hulu release date: April 28th, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each minutes)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 64 percent (based on 22 reviews)
StreamÂ The Handmaid’s TaleÂ here.
Disney+
Marvel Studios Assembled: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier [Disney+ Original]
Go behind-the-scenes on the making ofÂ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel’s second Disney+ series.
Several members of the cast and crew are featured, includingÂ Anthony Mackie (The Falcon), Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier) and Ottawa-born director Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale).
Disney+ Canada release date: April 30th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 2 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ Marvel Studios Assembled: The Falcon and the Winter SoldierÂ here.
All episodes ofÂ The Falcon and the Winter SoldierÂ are also now streaming on Disney+.
22 vs. Earth [Disney+ Original]
Set before the events of Pixar’sÂ Soul, 22 gathers a gang of other souls to start a rebellion.
22 vs. EarthÂ was directed by Kevin Nolting (Soul) and features Tina Fey reprising her role as 22.
Disney+ Canada release date: April 30th, 2021
Genre: Animated short
Runtime: Nine minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ 22 vs. EarthÂ here.
Netflix
Headspace Guide to Sleep [Netflix Original]
Meditation company Headspace walks you through different steps to improve your sleeping habits, including stress alleviation and reducing phone use before bed.
Netflix Canada release date: April 28th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Seven episodes (15 to 20 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ Headspace Guide to SleepÂ here.
The Mitchells vs. The Machines [Netflix Original]
A robot apocalypse forces a quirky family to abandon their cross-country road trip and save the human race.
The Mitchells vs. The MachinesÂ was co-written and directed by Mike Rianda (Gravity Falls) and features an ensemble voice cast that includes Abbi Jacobson (Disenchantment), Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones), Maya Rudolph (Big Mouth), Eric Andre (The Eric Andre Show) and late-night comedian Conan O’Brien.
It’s worth noting that the film was animated by Vancouver-based Sony Pictures Imageworks, the studio behind the Oscar-winningÂ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and produced byÂ Spider-Verse‘s Phil Lord and Chris Miller.
Netflix Canada release date: April 30th, 2021
Genre: Animated comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 53 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent (based on 92 reviews)
StreamÂ The Mitchells vs. The MachinesÂ here.
Things Heard & Seen [Netflix Original]
After leaving Manhattan for small-town life, a young woman discovers a sinister presence tied to the home and her husband.
Based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage, Things Heard & SeenÂ was directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini (American Splendor) and stars Amanda Seyfried (Mank), James Norton (Happy Valley) and Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things).
Netflix Canada release date: April 29th, 2021
Genre: Horror-thriller
Runtime: 2 hours, 1 minute
Rotten Tomatoes score: 36 percent (based on 41 reviews)
StreamÂ Things Heard & SeenÂ here.
Yasuke [Netflix Original]
Netflix’s latest animated series is loosely based on Yasuke, the real-life samurai of African descent.
YasukeÂ was created by LeSean Thomas (Boondocks) and features the voice of LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah).
Netflix Canada release date: April 29th, 2021
Genre: Anime
Runtime: Six episodes (28 to 30 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 94 percent (based on 16 reviews)
StreamÂ YasukeÂ here.
What are you planning on watching this week? Let us know in the comments.
