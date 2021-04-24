Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Netflix and PVOD [April 19-25]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Our â€˜Streaming in Canadaâ€™ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ will be mentioned when relevant.
Weâ€™ll also highlight shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.
Finally, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing many movies to hit digital platforms much sooner than planned, weâ€™ll make note of any major films â€” as well as other notable streaming service news â€” that fall into this category when applicable.
Amazon Prime Video
Stowaway [Amazon exclusive]
On a mission to Mars, a three-person crew discovers a stowaway who threatens the lives of everyone on board.
StowawayÂ was co-written and directed by Joe Penna (Arctic) and stars Anna Kendrick (Pitch PerfectÂ series), Daniel Dae Kim (Hawaii Five-0), Toronto’s own Shamier Anderson (Wynonna Earp) and Toni Collette (Hereditary).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: April 22nd, 2021
Genre: Sci-fi thriller
Runtime:Â 1 hour, 56 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 77 percent (based on 43 reviews)
StreamÂ StowawayÂ here.
An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with a $69/year Amazon Prime subscription.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Crave
Ellen’s Next Great Designer
From comedian and daytime talk show host Ellen DeGeneres comes this furniture-making reality TV series.
Scott Foley (Scandal) serves as host and also judges alongside interior designer Brigette Romanek and contemporary artist and designer Fernando Mastrangelo.
It’s worth noting that Ellen’s Next Great DesignerÂ is one of the several HBO Max original series that is streaming exclusively on Crave in Canada as part of Bell’s deal with Warner Media.
Crave/HBO Max release date: April 22nd, 2021 (first two episodes, new episodes every Thursday)
Genre: Reality
Runtime:Â Six episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ Ellen’s Next Great DesignerÂ here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Sasquatch
Investigative journalist David Holthouse revisits Northern California’s redwoods to uncover the truth behind an old story of three men who were torn limb from limb in a ‘Bigfoot.’
The documentary was directed byÂ Joshua RofÃ© (Lorena).
Crave/Hulu release date: April 20th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime:Â Three episodes (around one hour each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent (based on 24 reviews)
StreamÂ SasquatchÂ here.
The Wolf of Snow Hollow
A sheriff’s investigation into a series of brutal murders of women points to evidence of a werewolf on the loose.
The Wolf of Snow HollowÂ was written and directed by Jim Cummings (Thunder Road) and stars Cummings, Riki Lindhome (Another Period), Chloe East (Kevin (Probably) Saves the World), Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal) and the late Oscar nominee Robert Forster (Jackie Brown) in his final film role.
Original theatrical release date: October 9th, 2020
Crave release date: April 23rd, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime:Â 1 hour, 23 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 89 percent (based on 73 reviews)
StreamÂ The Wolf of Snow HollowÂ here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
A standard Crave subscription is priced at $9.99/month, with Starz costing another $5.99/month and HBO an additional $9.99/month.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be foundÂ here.
Netflix
Izzy’s Koala World (Season 2) [Netflix Original]
In Australia, teenager Izzy Bee and her family run a clinic from their home that rescues and rehabilitates injured and orphaned koalas.
Netflix Canada release date: April 20th, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime:Â Eight episodes (13 to 19 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ Izzy’s Koala WorldÂ here.
Life in Color with David Attenborough [Netflix Original]
Narrated by Sir David Attenborough (Planet Earth), this docuseries uses innovative technology to show how animals use colour to survive in the wild.
Netflix Canada release date: April 22nd, 2021
Genre: Documentary
Runtime:Â Three episodes (44 to 50 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
StreamÂ Life in Color with David AttenboroughÂ here.
Shadow and Bone [Netflix Original]
Orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov unleashes a power that could change the fate of her entire war-torn world.
Based on Leigh Bardugo’s debut novel,Â Shadow and BoneÂ was developed by Eric Heiresser (Arrival) and stars Jessie Mei Li (All About Eve), Ben Barnes (Marvel’s The Punisher), Archie Renaux (Gold Diggers) and Freddy Carter (Free Rein).
It’s worth noting that part of the show was filmed in Vancouver.
Netflix Canada release date: April 23rd, 2021
Genre: Fantasy
Runtime:Â Eight episodes (48 to 58 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 91 percent (based on 43 reviews)
StreamÂ Shadow and BoneÂ here.
‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $14.99/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $18.99/month (4K-supported).
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
Premium video on demand (PVOD)
Mortal Kombat
Washed-up mixed martial arts fighter Cole Young is hunted by the assassin Sub Zero, leading him to seek out a group of Earthrealmâ€™s protectors.
Based on Warner Bros.’ eponymous video game franchise,Â Mortal KombatÂ was directed by Simon McQuoid (feature directorial debut) and features an ensemble cast that includes Lewis Tan (Into the Badlands), Jessica McNamee (Sirens), Josh Lawson (House of Lies), Mehcad Brooks (Supergirl), Vancouver-raised Ludi Lin (Power Rangers) and Hiroyuki Sanada (The Last Samurai).
Mortal Kombat is Warner Bros.’ latest 2021 film to come straight to PVOD in Canada (as well as eligible theatres), followingÂ The Little Things,Â Judas and the Black Messiah,Â Tom & JerryÂ andÂ Godzilla vs. Kong. The film is streaming on HBO Max in the U.S.
Canadian PVOD Canada release date: April 23rd, 2021
Genre: Martial arts, fantasy
Runtime: 1 hour, 50 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 53 percent (based on 136 reviews)
You can rentÂ Mortal KombatÂ for $24.99 for 48 hours on PVOD platforms like iTunes, Google Play, the Cineplex Store and Amazon Prime Video.
What are you planning on streaming this week? Let us know in the comments.
For more viewing suggestions, check out last week’s Streaming in Canada column.
Meanwhile, the latest edition of Streaming in Canada’s sister column, the gaming-focused ‘Stream ‘n Load,’ can be found here.
Image credit: Warner Bros.
Comments