Google rolling out Circle to Search to the Pixel Tablet

Since launching on the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Google has slowly expanded the list of devices that support Circle to Search. The latest edition is the Pixel Tablet.
A report from Android Authority says that a user running the Android 15.17.28.29 beta installed has the feature working on their Pixel Tablet. Like Pixel phones, you need to long press on the bottom bar to trigger the Circle to Search interface.
That said, the bottom bar isn’t available on the tablet’s home screen, so you can’t run it until you’re in an app. It also doesn’t work in split-screen mode.
The feature should be available on the following devices:
- Pixel 8
- Pixel 8 Pro
- Pixel 7a
- Pixel 7
- Pixel 7 Pro
- Pixel 6a
- Pixel 6
- Pixel 6 Pro
- Pixel Fold
- Pixel Tablet
- Samsung S24
- Samsung S24 Plus
- Samsung S24 Ultra
- Samsung S23
- Samsung S23 Plus
- Samsung S23 Ultra
- Samsung Z Flip 5
- Samsung Z Fold 5
- Samsung Tab S9
Source: Android Authority
MobileSyrup may earn a commission from purchases made via our links, which helps fund the journalism we provide free on our website. These links do not influence our editorial content. Support us here.