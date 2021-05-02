Get 38% off Lenovoâ€™s Yoga C940 2-in-1 laptop for today only

Buy at Best Buy for $999.99 (save $600)
Laptop/tablet combos donâ€™t always impress, but Lenovoâ€™s Yoga C940 14″ Touchscreen 2-in-1 boasts so many great features that itâ€™s hard to ignore. And for today only, its best feature is that itâ€™s just $999.99 at Best Buy Canadaâ€”thatâ€™s $600 off its usual price.
The Yoga has an ultra-slim aluminum-bodied profile with a premium feel, and its razor-thin bezel on its 14″ HD touchscreen makes it great for on-the-go (or on the kitchen table) movies, especially with its Dolby Atmosâ€“powered rotating soundbar. And when you need to actually accomplish something, its 256GB SSD ensures a lagless work environment. It also comes packaged with thoughtful extras, like its garaged digital pen and its built-in webcam shutter.
