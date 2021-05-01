Games to Stream ‘n Load on Google Stadia and Xbox Game Pass [April 26-May 2]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the biggest titles to recently hit gaming services, such as Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.
Google Stadia
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
Developer: Dennaton Games, Abstraction Games
Publisher: Devolver Digital
Genre: Top-down shooter
Price: free with Stadia Pro
Metacritic: 75 percent (PS4 version)
Stadia Pro release date: May 1st, 2021
Learn more about the backstory of the first game’s protagonist, Jacket, before, during and after his massacre of the Russian mob.
This time around, there are 13 playable characters with their own interpretations of the story and special abilities to help them shoot their way through areas.
Stadia Pro costs $11.99/month and supports up to 4K/60fps streams. Games can also be purchased individually and played without Stadia Pro at 1080p/60fps.
In case you missed it, Google — the company best known for its search engine — has finally added a search bar to Stadia.
For more on Stadia, check out this week's Community Blog.
Xbox Game Pass
Destroy All Humans!
Developer: Black Forest Games
Publisher: THQ Nordic
Genre:Â Action-adventure, sandbox
Price: included with Game Pass for Console, Game Pass for PC and Game Pass Ultimate (required for Cloud streaming)
Metacritic: 70 percent (PS4 version)
Xbox Game Pass release date: April 29th, 2021
This remake of 2005’sÂ Destroy All Humans!Â puts players once again in the shoes of Cryptosporidium 137, an alien sent from the planet Furon to harvest human DNA who, in turn, gets caught in a U.S. government conspiracy.
As Crypto, you can take the fight to the humans on the ground with powerful alien weaponry and psychic abilities or hit the skies with your death ray-equipped flying saucer.
Fable Anniversary and Fable III (Cloud)
Developer: Lionhead
Publisher: Xbox
Genre:Â Action-RPG
Price: included with Game Pass Ultimate (required for Cloud streaming)
Metacritic: 68 (Anniversary) and 80 (III)
Xbox Game Pass release date: April 30th, 2021
While Xbox’s fantasy-RPG series has been on Game Pass for some time now, it’s only now that you can play the games on mobile.
Fable AnniversaryÂ offers an updated version of 2004’sÂ Fable, which introduces you to the world of Albion, while Fable IIIÂ concludes the story with one final battle against the king.
It’s worth noting that a newÂ FableÂ is in development at Forza studio Playground for Xbox Series X/S and PC.
Second Extinction [Game Preview] (Cloud, Console and PC)
Developer/Publisher: Systemic Reaction
Genre: Co-operative first-person shooter
Price: included with Game Pass for Console, Game Pass for PC and Game Pass Ultimate (required for Cloud streaming)
Metacritic: N/A
Stadia Pro release date: April 28th, 2021
In this three-player cooperative shooter, your team must wipe out the mutated dinosaurs that have dominated the planet. To survive, you’ll need to work together and use a combination of weapons, abilities and skills.
Note: Because this is a game preview, it’s not the final version of Second Extinction.
Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android. Game Pass for Console and Game Pass for PC each cost $11.99 CAD/month.
Meanwhile, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99/month and is required for Android streaming (which Xbox currently refers to as ‘Cloud’). On top of that, this tier includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, as well as an Xbox Live Gold subscription and access to EA Play.
Newcomers can sign up for their first month of Game Pass Ultimate for $1.
For more on Game Pass, find out what April’s second batch of new games is here.
