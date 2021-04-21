PREVIOUS|
What’s coming to and leaving Netflix Canada: May 2021

Castlevania Season 4 and the second seasons of Special and Love, Death and Robots are coming to Netflix in May

Apr 21, 2021

12:40 PM EDT

In May 2021, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, includingÂ Army of the Dead, Jupiter’s Legacy, SpecialÂ Season 2, Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2, Castlevania Season 4,Â  and Lucifer Season 5, Part Two.

Coming Soon

  • AlRawabi School for Girls —Â Netflix OriginalÂ (Jordan)
  • Amy Tan Unintended Memoir (2021)
  • Halston —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • Mad for Each Other — Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • Master None —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • Racket Boys —Â Netflix Original (South Korea)
  • Ragnarok Season 2 — Netlfix Original (Norway)

May 2nd

  • Blood Diamond
  • Dark Skies
  • Evil Dead
  • The Forbidden Kingdom
  • Gandhi
  • Good Girls Get high
  • Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
  • La MoitiÃ© gauche du frigo
  • My Awkward Sexual Adventure
  • New Year’s Eve
  • On the Basis of Sex
  • Rambo III
  • Rambo: First Blood
  • Rambo: First Blood: Part II
  • Total Drama Island
  • Total Drama: Action
  • Total Drama: Pahkitew Island
  • Total Drama: Revenge of the Island
  • Total Drama: The Ridonculous Race
  • Total Drama: World Tour
  • Twister
  • The Upside

May 4th

  • Selena: The Series Part 2 — Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • Trash Truck Season 2 — Netflix FamilyÂ 

May 5th

  • Brightburn
  • Casino
  • Honey
  • Honey 2
  • How High
  • The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
  • The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ 
  • The Wizard
  • Weird Science

May 7th

  • Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — Netflix Original (Thailand)
  • Jupiter’s Legacy —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • Lost Girls & Lost Hotels
  • Milestone —Â Netflix FilmÂ  (India)
  • Monster —Â Netflix FilmÂ 
  • Patch Adams

May 8th

  • Mine —Â Netflix Original (South Korea)

May 10th

  • Shaft

May 11th

  • Money, Explained —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ 

May 12th

  • Dance of the Forty One —Â Netflix Film (Mexico)Â 
  • Oxygen — Netflix FilmÂ (France)
  • The Upshaws —Â Netflix Original

May 13th

  • Castlevania Season 4 — Netflix AnimeÂ 

May 14th

  • A Madea Family Funeral
  • Ferry —Â Netflix Film (Belgium)
  • Haunted Season 3 — Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • I Am All Girls —Â Netflix Film (South Africa)
  • Jungle Beat: The Movie —Â Netflix FamilyÂ 
  • Love, Death & Robots Volume 2 — Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • More to Heaven —Â Netflix Original (South Korea)
  • The Strange House —Â Netflix Film (Austria)
  • Synchronic
  • The Woman in the Window —Â Netflix FilmÂ 

May 16th

  • Little

May 17th

  • Annabelle Comes Home

May 18th

  • Men in Black: International
  • Poms
  • Sadar Ka Grandson —Â Netflix Film (India)

May 19th

  • The Last Days
  • Who Killed Sara? Season 2 — Netflix Original (Mexico)

May 20th

  • Hating Peter Tatchell
  • Special Season 2 — Netflix OriginalÂ 

May 21st

  • Army of the Dead —Â Netflix FilmÂ 
  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3 — Netflix FamilyÂ 
  • The Neighbor Season 2 — Netflix Original (Spain)

May 23rd

  • Us

May 26th

  • Baggio: The Divine Ponytail —Â Netflix Film (Italy)
  • High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America —Â Netflix FilmÂ 
  • Nail Bomber: Manhunt —Â Netflix Documentary (England0

May 27th

  • The Banana Splits Movie
  • Black Space —Â Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • Blue Miracle —Â Netflix FilmÂ 
  • Eden —Â NetflixÂ  Anime (Japan)
  • Soy Rada: Serependipity —Â Netflix Comedy Special (Argentina)

May 28th

  • Dog Gone Trouble —Â Netflix FamilyÂ 
  • Lucifer Season 5: Part 2 — Netflix OriginalÂ 
  • The Kominsky Method Season 3 — Netflix OriginalÂ 

May 31st

  • The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties —Â Netflix Original (France)

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix

  • Mallrats (May 3rd)
  • Sucker Punch (May 13th)
  • Sherlock Series 1-3 (May 14th)
  • Pacific Rim: Uprising (May 16th)
  • Silver Linings Playbook (May 20th)
  • American Crime Seasons 1-3 (May 29th)
  • Full House Seasons 1-8 (May 31st)

Comments