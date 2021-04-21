What’s coming to and leaving Netflix Canada: May 2021

In May 2021, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, includingÂ Army of the Dead, Jupiter’s Legacy, SpecialÂ Season 2, Love, Death & Robots: Volume 2, Castlevania Season 4,Â and Lucifer Season 5, Part Two.
Coming Soon
- AlRawabi School for Girls —Â Netflix OriginalÂ (Jordan)
- Amy Tan Unintended Memoir (2021)
- Halston —Â Netflix OriginalÂ
- Mad for Each Other — Netflix OriginalÂ
- Master None —Â Netflix OriginalÂ
- Racket Boys —Â Netflix Original (South Korea)
- Ragnarok Season 2 — Netlfix Original (Norway)
May 2nd
- Blood Diamond
- Dark Skies
- Evil Dead
- The Forbidden Kingdom
- Gandhi
- Good Girls Get high
- Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
- La MoitiÃ© gauche du frigo
- My Awkward Sexual Adventure
- New Year’s Eve
- On the Basis of Sex
- Rambo III
- Rambo: First Blood
- Rambo: First Blood: Part II
- Total Drama Island
- Total Drama: Action
- Total Drama: Pahkitew Island
- Total Drama: Revenge of the Island
- Total Drama: The Ridonculous Race
- Total Drama: World Tour
- Twister
- The Upside
May 4th
- Selena: The Series Part 2 — Netflix OriginalÂ
- Trash Truck Season 2 — Netflix FamilyÂ
May 5th
- Brightburn
- Casino
- Honey
- Honey 2
- How High
- The Legend of Sleepy Hollow
- The Sons of Sam: A Descent into Darkness —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ
- The Wizard
- Weird Science
May 7th
- Girl from Nowhere: Season 2 — Netflix Original (Thailand)
- Jupiter’s Legacy —Â Netflix OriginalÂ
- Lost Girls & Lost Hotels
- Milestone —Â Netflix FilmÂ (India)
- Monster —Â Netflix FilmÂ
- Patch Adams
May 8th
- Mine —Â Netflix Original (South Korea)
May 10th
- Shaft
May 11th
- Money, Explained —Â Netflix DocumentaryÂ
May 12th
- Dance of the Forty One —Â Netflix Film (Mexico)Â
- Oxygen — Netflix FilmÂ (France)
- The Upshaws —Â Netflix Original
May 13th
- Castlevania Season 4 — Netflix AnimeÂ
May 14th
- A Madea Family Funeral
- Ferry —Â Netflix Film (Belgium)
- Haunted Season 3 — Netflix OriginalÂ
- I Am All Girls —Â Netflix Film (South Africa)
- Jungle Beat: The Movie —Â Netflix FamilyÂ
- Love, Death & Robots Volume 2 — Netflix OriginalÂ
- More to Heaven —Â Netflix Original (South Korea)
- The Strange House —Â Netflix Film (Austria)
- Synchronic
- The Woman in the Window —Â Netflix FilmÂ
May 16th
- Little
May 17th
- Annabelle Comes Home
May 18th
- Men in Black: International
- Poms
- Sadar Ka Grandson —Â Netflix Film (India)
May 19th
- The Last Days
- Who Killed Sara? Season 2 — Netflix Original (Mexico)
May 20th
- Hating Peter Tatchell
- Special Season 2 — Netflix OriginalÂ
May 21st
- Army of the Dead —Â Netflix FilmÂ
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous Season 3 — Netflix FamilyÂ
- The Neighbor Season 2 — Netflix Original (Spain)
May 23rd
- Us
May 26th
- Baggio: The Divine Ponytail —Â Netflix Film (Italy)
- High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America —Â Netflix FilmÂ
- Nail Bomber: Manhunt —Â Netflix Documentary (England0
May 27th
- The Banana Splits Movie
- Black Space —Â Netflix OriginalÂ
- Blue Miracle —Â Netflix FilmÂ
- Eden —Â NetflixÂ Anime (Japan)
- Soy Rada: Serependipity —Â Netflix Comedy Special (Argentina)
May 28th
- Dog Gone Trouble —Â Netflix FamilyÂ
- Lucifer Season 5: Part 2 — Netflix OriginalÂ
- The Kominsky Method Season 3 — Netflix OriginalÂ
May 31st
- The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties —Â Netflix Original (France)
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix
- Mallrats (May 3rd)
- Sucker Punch (May 13th)
- Sherlock Series 1-3 (May 14th)
- Pacific Rim: Uprising (May 16th)
- Silver Linings Playbook (May 20th)
- American Crime Seasons 1-3 (May 29th)
- Full House Seasons 1-8 (May 31st)
