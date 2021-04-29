Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in May 2021

Amazon has revealed the full list of movies and TV series that are hitting its Prime Video streaming service in Canada in May.
May 1st
- As Good As It Gets
- The Craft
- Hancock
- Lego Ninjago (Season 1)
- My Best Friends Wedding
- Nasha (Season 1)
- Ninjago: Masters Of Spinjitzu (Season 10)
- The Smurfs 2
- The Wedding Ringer
- You Don’t Mess With the Zohan
May 2nd
- The Girlfriend Experience (Season 3) via Starz for $5.99/month
May 3rd
- Breach
May 5th
- Hunter Hunter via IFC Films Unlimited for $5.99/month
May 6th
- Depois A Louca Sou Eu
- Gaurav Gupta: Market Down Hai
- Wild Mountain Thyme
May 7th
- The Boy From MedellÃn [Amazon Original]
May 10th
- Amazon Funnies Line Up #1
May 12th
- Just My Luck
- Production #8
May 13th
- Karnan
May 14th
- Horizon Line [Amazon Original]
- The Last Hour (Season 1) [Amazon Original]
- LOL: Si te rÃes, pierdes (Season 1) [Amazon Original]
- The Underground Railroad [Amazon Original]
May 15th
- Black Fox: Age Of The Ninja
- He Who Can’t Marry (Season 1-2)
- Juho 2405 Reason Of My Death (Season 1)
- Let’s Enjoy Kenya Safari Like A Popular Online Tour! (Season 1)
- Tuck Jagdish
May 16th
- Bali
- Run the World (Series Premiere) via Starz for $5.99/month
- Shiva 143
May 18th
- Line of Duty (Season 6) via BritBox for May 18 on BritBox for $8.99/month
May 20th
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 11) via hayu for $5.99/month
- Waiting For The Barbarians
May 21st
- 5x Comedia (Season 1) [Amazon Original]
- P!NK: All I Know So Far [Amazon Original]
- Solos (Season 1) [Amazon Original]
May 22nd
- Tuck Jagdish
May 27th
- Koi Jaane Na
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
May 28th
- Juanes: Origen
- LOL, Qui Rit, Sort ! (Season 1) [Amazon Original]
- Panic (Season 1) [Amazon Original]
- Vakeel Saheb
Additionally, Amazon has pledged to donate 100 percent of the proceeds of rentals and purchases of select Black-led films to Black Lives Matter Canada. This initiative runs until May 17th and includes Black Panther, Coach Carter, Invictus, Just Mercy, Selma, The Hate U Give, Remember the Titans, Moonlight, Drumline, Soul Food, Antwone Fisher, 42, Marshall, The Pursuit of Happyness.
Amazon Prime Video is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime subscription, which costs $7.99 CAD/month or $79/year. Prime Video is available on Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV and more.
