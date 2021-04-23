Bell has announced all of the content coming to its Crave video streaming platform in May.
Series and movies like the second season ofÂ The Legendary,Â Tenet,Â Wonder Woman 1984, Sound of MetalÂ andÂ American PieÂ are coming to Crave this May.
May 2nd
- The Girlfriend Experience: season 3, episodes 1-2 (Starz)
May 5th
- I Am Bruce Lee (Starz)
May 6th
- Dark Side of the Ring: season 3A @9pm
- Legendary: season 2, episodes 1-3 (HBO + Movies)
May 7th
- From Prada to Nada (Starz)
- I Heart Huckabees (Starz)
- Kama Satra: A Tale of Love (Starz)
- The Purge (Starz)
- Rambo (Starz)
- Super Troopers (Starz)
- Super Troopers 2 (Starz)
- War (Starz)
- Wow! Wow! Wubbzy: season 1 (Starz)
- Way Over Me @ 8pm
- Tenet (HBO + Movies)
- Shrill: season 3
- Inception (HBO + Movies)
- Cats & Dogs 2: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (HBO + Movies)
- Field of Dreams (HBO + Movies)
- Garfield Gets Real (HBO + Movies)
- Garfield’s Fun Fest (HBO + Movies)
- Garfield’s Pet Force (HBO + Movies)
- How to Train Your Dragon 2 (HBO + Movies)
- My Dog Skip (HBO + Movies)
- Olivier! (HBO + Movies)
- Stuart Little (HBO + Movies)
- Stuart Little 2 (HBO + Movies)
May 9th
- Ziwe: season 1, episode 1 @11pm ET
May 10th
- The Crime of the Century: part 1 @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
May 11th
- The Crime of the Century: part 2 @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
May 12th
- Incendies (Starz)
May 14th
- Doing the Most With Phoebe Robinson: season 1
- Wipeout: season 1, episodes 1-5
- American Pie (Starz)
- American Pie 2 (Starz)
- American Pie Reunion (Starz)
- My Cousin Vinny (Starz)
- Operation Avalanche (Starz)
- Remember Me (Starz)
- Step Up: High Water: season 2, episode 1 (Starz)
- Unbroken (Starz)
- Sound of Metal (HBO + Movies)
- Fred Claus (HBO + Movies)
- Breaking Surface (HBO + Movies)
- Racing Stripes (HBO + Movies)
- Robots (HBO + Movies)
- The Iron Giant (HBO + Movies)
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (HBO + Movies)
- Turbo (HBO + Movies)
- Unaccompanied Minors (HBO + Movies)
May 16th
- Run The World: season 1, episode 1 (Starz)
May 19th
- Laurence Anyways *Canadian Film* (Starz)
May 21st
- Wonder Woman 1984 (HBO + Movies)
- Dog Days (HBO + Movies)
- I Propose We Never See Each Other Again After Tonight *Canadian Film& (HBO + Movies)
- Masterchef Canada: season 7
- Knowing (Starz)
- Nancy Drew (Starz)
- Supergirl (Starz)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Starz)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of Ooze (Starz)
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (Starz)
- Wander Darkly (Starz)
- A Christmas Carol (1984) (Starz)
- Despicable Me (Starz)
- Mirror Mirror (Starz)
- My Girl (Starz)
- Open Season (Starz)
- Parental Guidance (Starz)
- Thunderstruck (Starz)
May 23rd
- In Treatment: season 4, episodes 1-2 @9pm ET (HBO + Movies)
- The Chi: season 4, episode 1 @9pm ET
- Black Monday: season 3, episode 1 @10pm ET
- Flatbush Misdemeanors: season 1, episode 1 @10:30pm ET
May 24th
- I Am Hitchock *Canadian Film* (HBO + Movies)
May 26th
- Owning Mahowny *Canadian Film* (Crave)
May 28th
- The Climb (HBO + Movies)
- The Personal History of David Copperfield (HBO + Movies)
- Lavell Crawford: The Comedy Vaccine @10pm ET
- MTV’s Floribama Shore: season 4
- Combination Plates: Season 1
- Dave (Starz)
- New Jack City (Starz)
- The Next Three Days (Starz)
- You’re Next (Starz)Â
