Here’s a roundup of major Canadian 2020 Black Friday tech deals

While 2020 has been a crazy, unpredictable year for many reasons, one thing that hasn’t been changed is Black Friday.
Falling on November 27th this year, the major sale event promises all kinds of deals across the board. Given that so many retailers are serving up so many offers, we’ve put together a roundup of the tech-related promotions.
It’s important to note, however, that each retailer will be handling the COVID-19 pandemic a little differently, especially depending on where you are in Canada.
As a result, many stores will either have reduced capacities for in-store shopping or are shifting to online sales entirely. Therefore, you’ll want to check with your local retailer to find out more about their in-store policies. We’ll link to each store’s website when relevant so you can verify their procedures in advance.
Amazon
The e-commerce giant is offering a variety of its own technology on sale, including the Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot (3rd gen), Echo Show 8 and Echo Studio.
For more on those deals, click here.
Additionally, Amazon has teased its Cyber Monday deals — read more about those offers here.
Apple
The Cupertino, California-based tech giant will give you a gift card worth up to $210 alongside various product purchases, including the iPhone 11, iPad mini, Apple TV 4K and MacBook Pro.
Find out more here.
Click here for Apple’s COVID-19 shopping procedures.
Best Buy
The electronics retailer has discounts in virtually every department, including a 75″ Samsung 4K HDR TV for $899.99 ($500 off), up to $300 in bonus Best Buy gift cards with iPhones, Google Pixels and Note 20 phones on top of the upfront fees being knocked to $0 and more.
You can view the larger Best Buy deals roundup here.
Click here for Best Buy Canada’s COVID-19 shopping procedures.
Crave
Bell Media is offering 25 percent off of one-year subscriptions to its Crave streaming service — find out more here.
Dell
Dell has slashed the price of the AMD-powered Aurora R10 by $1100 and the 27″ Alienware monitor by nearly $300, among other deals. More information is available here.
EB Games
The video game retailer’s sale includes up to $40 off games like The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima, Fire Emblem: Three Houses and NHL 21. For more details, click here.
Click here for EB Games Canada’s COVID-19 shopping procedures.
Save up to $70 on various Nest products, such as the Hello Doorbell, Hub Max and WiFi router. See the full list of deals here.
Huawei
Take advantage of discounts on the Watch GT 2, FreeBuds 3, MateBook X Pro and more. Read more here.
The Mobile Shop
Get up to $300 worth of PC Optimum points while saving on phones like the Google Pixel 5, iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S20+ and LG Velvet. Further details are available here.
Click here for The Mobile Shop’s COVID policies.
Nintendo
As in previous years, the Japanese gaming giant’s big Nintendo Switch holiday offer is the console with a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, with three months of Nintendo Switch Online being thrown in as well for the first time this year.
The company is also offering many of its games for $49.99 ($30 off) at various retailers, including Fire Emblem: Three Houses, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Splatoon 2 and Super Mario Maker. Read more on all of these deals here.
Additionally, Nintendo is running a digital eShop sale serving up savings on the likes of Hades, Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and Cuphead. More on those offers here.
Microsoft
Some of the deals include up to $300 on the Surface Pro 7, up to $400 on the Surface Laptop 3, up to $800 on select PCs and more. Check those deals out here.
Xbox gamers, meanwhile, can save up to 55 percent on digital games like Control Ultimate Edition, Resident Evil 3, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 HD and Marvel’s Avengers. See here for more.
PlayStation
Several PlayStation 4 exclusives are up to $40 off at various retailers, including The Last of Us Part II, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima, MLB The Show 20 and more.
Further, PlayStation’s digital Black Friday sale discounts games like Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Star Wars: Squadrons, Persona 5 Royal and Marvel’s Iron Man VR. Further details are available here.
The Source
Save on the Google Nest Hub, Fitbit Versa 2, Sonos Move, JBL Link View and more. Look for other deals here.
Click here for The Source’s COVID-19 shopping procedures.
Walmart
The retail giant’s has discounts on Asus laptops, Samsung TVs, the Apple Watch Series 3 and the iPhone 11, among other products. See more here.
Click here for Walmart Canada’s COVID-19 shopping procedures.
For a roundup of Canadian carrier-specific deals, click here.
It’s also important to note that Cyber Monday deals take place on the Monday following Black Friday, which would be December 1st this year. So far, only some retailers have revealed promotions that are either specific to that sale event (like Amazon) or run through Cyber Monday (like Nintendo).
However, we’ll cover more Cyber Monday deals as those become available.
For now, what are you planning to pick up this Black Friday? Are you planning to shop in-store or order online? Let us know in the comments!
Comments