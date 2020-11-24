OnePlus 8 Pro and 8 are on sale for Black Friday

The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro are both on sale for Black Friday.
The OnePlus 8T is also included in the sale, but it only comes with free OnePlus Buds, not a discount.
If you’re looking to get a phone before Black Friday, the OnePlus 8 Pro with 256GB is down to $1,249 CAD, and the regular 8 with 256GB is down to $899.
The 8 Pro also comes with free OnePlus Buds, like the OnePlus 8T.
When we reviewed the two phones back in April, the Pro was priced at $1,400, and the regular 8 had a $1,100 CAD price tag.
Source: OnePlus
