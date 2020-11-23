If you’re hoping to finish up your tech-related holiday shopping done by Black Friday, it’s worth looking through The Source’s Black Friday flyer.
The store has the awesome JBL Link View, games like Watch Dogs Legion, the Sonos Move and more heavily discounted.
Some of the best deals are listed out below:
- Canon Ivy Rec camera — $59 (save $90)
- FitBit Versa 2 — $169 (save $60)
- Fujifilm Instax mini 11 — $70 (save $20)
- Google Nest Hub — $69 (save $30)
- JBL Link View — $129 (save $220)
- Sonos Move — $349 (save $150)
- UE Wonderboom 2 — $80 (save $50)
- Watch Dogs: Legion — $49 (save $30)
You can check out the full flyer here.
