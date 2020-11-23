PREVIOUS|
The Source’s Black Friday flyer is now live

Save on the Sonos Move, the JBL Link View, Watch Dogs: Legion and more

Nov 23, 2020

7:07 PM EST

If you’re hoping to finish up your tech-related holiday shopping done by Black Friday, it’s worth looking through The Source’s Black Friday flyer.

The store has the awesome JBL Link View, games like Watch Dogs Legion, the Sonos Move and more heavily discounted.

Some of the best deals are listed out below:

You can check out the full flyer here.

