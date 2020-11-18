Several of Canada’s carriers launched Black Friday deals this week. With all the deals dropping at once, it can be tough to find some of the best offers available.
To keep it simple, we put together this round-up of some of the best deals available at each carrier. To start, you’ll find a list of plan deals, bill credits and other things that are available with most carriers, followed by shorter lists of excellent offers from individual carriers as well as links to other Black Friday deal coverage.
Great offers from multiple carriers
- $480 Pixel 5 – Almost every carrier is offering the Pixel 5 for $0 upfront and $480 over two years. Plus, you can get bill credits, gift cards or free Bluetooth earbuds depending on which carrier you go with. Learn more here.
- $75/20GB – Rogers, Bell and Telus (the Big Three) are offering $75/20GB versions of their unlimited plans.
- Free TV with TCL 10 Pro – Buy a TCL 10 Pro from select carriers between November 17th and 30th to get a free 32-inch TCL TV.
- Save $45 – several carriers are waiving the $45 connection fee for those who activate online.
Telus
- Save up to $600 on the iPhone 12 Pro Max, $480 on the iPhone 12 Pro, $440 on the 12 and $360 on the 12 mini.
- Save up to $1,415 on select Samsung phones with Telus’ Bring-It-Back program.
- $55 bill credit for online orders (works with $45 connection fee discount for $100 total savings).
Koodo
- Free JBL Tune 125 true wireless earbuds with purchase of select phones ($120 value, new activations only).
- $45+ plans come with 2GB data bonus (new activations and phone upgrades only).
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – $0 upfront, $25 per month Tab ($600 total after two years), save $530.
Rogers
- Samsung Galaxy S20 – Available for $19.95 per month device financing (regular $53.30 per month).
- $60/20GB plan – available when you add a line.
- Save 50 percent on AirPods with purchase of the iPhone 12 or 12 Pro.
- $55 bill credit with online activation of select phones (couples with $45 connection fee discount for $100 total savings).
Fido
- Get 2GB or 3GB of bonus data on select plans.
- $100 bill credit (compatible with $45 connection fee discount for online orders).
- iPhone 11 – $0 down with $25 per month device financing (regular $38.55 per month).
Bell
- Save $240 on a Samsung smartwatch with purchase of select Samsung phones.
- Save $30 on Apple AirPods (available for $189.98).
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – $0 upfront, $10.84 per month device financing with Bell’s Device Return Option (save $600).
Virgin Mobile
- Bonus 2GB of data on $45+ plans.
- $100 bill credit when you shop online (works with $45 connection fee discount for $145 total savings).
- LG Velvet – $0 down, $15 per month device financing (save $390).
Freedom Mobile
- Freedom is offering up to 10GB of bonus data on select plans (in-store only).
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE available for ‘Absolute Zero’ on a $55/20GB plan.
- Save 50 percent on select Samsung accessories (in-store only).
Shaw Mobile
- Save up to $312 on iPhone 12 Pro, Pro Max and iPhone 12. Save $288 on iPhone 12 mini.
- Save $284 on Samsung Galaxy S20+ ($0 upfront, $54 per month for 24 months).
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G – Available for $0 upfront and $75 per month for 24 months (save $240).
Eastlink
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – $0 upfront and $25 per month for 24 months.
- LG Velvet – $0 upfront and $15 per month for 24 months.
- iPhone 11 – $0 upfront and $20 per month for 24 months.
SaskTel
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – $0 upfront and $34.58 per month for 24 months.
- iPhone 12 mini – $0 upfront, $20 per month for 24 months.
- Huawei P40 Pro – $0 upfront, $12.50 per month for 24 months.
Vidéotron
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE – $0 on a 24-month, $80 ‘All-Inclusive’ plan.
- Get a $150 welcome credit and $100 in bonus accessories with activation on an ‘All-Inclusive’ plan.
- LG Velvet – $0 on a 24-month, $60 ‘All-Inclusive’ plan.
