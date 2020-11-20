PREVIOUS|
Xbox holding huge game sale for Black Friday

If you have a new or old Xbox, there are tons of games to play

Nov 20, 2020

11:57 AM EST

AC Valhalla

If you’re itching to play an Assassin’s Creed game, but you don’t want to cough up the full price for Valhalla, then you can get an older game at a discount from Microsoft.

Beyond the classic Ubisoft franchise, there are also a ton of other older games and newer titles on sale as Black Friday approaches.

The deals are below:

  • Arkane Anniversary Collection — $38.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins — $15.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – $19.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Syndicate — $11.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Black Flag — $8.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Unity — $24.99
  • Assassin’s Creed Bundle: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Assassin’s Creed Origins — $107.49
  • Borderlands 3 — $26.39
  • Control Ultimate Edition — $27.49
  • DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle — $21.59
  • Far Cry 5 — $19.99
  • Marvel’s Avengers — $39.99
  • Prey + Dishonored 2 Bunde — $24.29
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 — $35.99
  • Resident Evil 3 — $26.39
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition — $19.99
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 — $44.99
  • Watch Dogs: Legion — $53.59
  • Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — $21.99
  • Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection — $59.99

There are a ton of other games on sale as well, and you can check them all out here.

Image credit: Ubisoft

Comments