Busted Fallout 4 next-gen update brings the Bethesda charm (jank) to new players

Bethesda’s free next-gen update for Fallout 4 has a variety of issues across all platforms.

Following its rollout on April 25th, players have taken to the web to report a litany of problems, particularly on Steam. On Reddit, PC players note that many of the bugs that were supposed to be addressed in the update have not actually been fixed.

What’s more, the implementation of the supposed patch means that mods that some PC players created to work around these issues in the first place are also no longer functional. One user said the game is also now unplayable on Steam Deck following the update.

But PC players are far from the only ones running into problems. Xbox players straight up have been lacking one of the update’s key features: 4K resolution. Instead, only the 60fps Performance mode was available.

And on PlayStation, confusing messaging left PS Plus Extra members unsure if they could even download the update, leaving Bethesda to issue clarifications on Discord and X (Twitter) that it is indeed available for them.

One Redditor also shared PS5 footage of an area that wasn’t completely rendered with Dogmeat, your character’s canine companion, even falling through the ground.

All around, it’s a disappointing release from Bethesda. First, it’s taken nearly 18 months after its announcement to get this update, and adding to the hype is the fact that it’s coming two weeks after the debut of Prime Video’s acclaimed live-action TV adaptation. Therefore, many people were surely excited to jump in, especially if they were introduced to Fallout from the show.

It’s also yet another example of a shoddy Bethesda product. At this point, it’s become a meme that the company releases bug-filled games, and this only adds to that frustrating legacy. One might even say the update is a pile of dog meat shit.

At the time of writing, Bethesda has yet to issue a statement on the rough state of the update. A full breakdown of what the update was supposed to include can be found here.

