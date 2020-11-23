PREVIOUS|
Google Store’s Black Friday sales are now live

Most of the devices are on sale until December 3rd

Nov 23, 2020

5:05 PM EST

The Google Store is offering several discounts and promotions for Black Friday.

The deals are available for the Nest Audio, Nest Hub, Nest Wi-Fi routers and more.

Below is a list of some of the products on sale.

Google is also offering a deal allowing users to enjoy Chromecast with Google TV with six months of Netflix for new and existing subscribers for $119.99. This deal is available until December 31st.

There are more deals on Google’s website, here.

