Google Store’s Black Friday sales are now live

The Google Store is offering several discounts and promotions for Black Friday.
The deals are available for the Nest Audio, Nest Hub, Nest Wi-Fi routers and more.
Below is a list of some of the products on sale.
- Nest Hub Max: now $239, was $299 — on sale until December 10
- Nest Cam Indoor: now $129, was $179 — on sale until December 3
- Nest Hello Doorbell: now $229, was $299 — on sale until December 3
- Nest Hub: now $69.99, was $99.99 — on sale until December 3
- Nest Learning Thermostat: now $259, was $329 — on sale until December 3
- Nest Wifi router: now $199, was $229 — on sale until December 3
- Nest Wifi point: now $169, was $199 — on sale until December 3
- Nest Audio x 2: now $234.98, was $259.
Google is also offering a deal allowing users to enjoy Chromecast with Google TV with six months of Netflix for new and existing subscribers for $119.99. This deal is available until December 31st.
There are more deals on Google’s website, here.
