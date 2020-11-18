Here are Huawei’s 2020 Black Friday deals

Huawei is celebrating Black Friday by offering various products on sale, including the FreeBuds 3, the Band 4 Pro, the MateBook X Pro, the P40 Pro, the P30 Pro and more.
The deals are available at severak participating retailers like Amazon, Staples, Visions Electronics, Canada Computers, Newegg, Today’s Shopping Choice, Memory Express, London Drugs, Costco and more.
Below are some of Huawei’s best deals:
These deals run from November 18th until December 10th.
- Huawei Watch GT 2: now $188.99, was $299.99
- Huawei FreeBuds 3: now $168.99, was $259.99
- Huawei Band 4: now $58.99, was $99
- Huawei M5 Lite 32GB tablet: now $248.99, was $349.99
These deals run from November 20th until December 3rd.
- Huawei MateBook X Pro: now $1998.99, was $2,499.99
- Huawei MateBook 13 2020: now $1,498, was $1,999.99
These deals November 18th until December 3rd.
- Huawei P40 Pro: Save up to $1150
- P40: Save up to $606
- P30 Pro: Save up to $719.99
- P30 Lite: Save up to $335
Comments