PREVIOUS|
News

Here are Huawei’s 2020 Black Friday deals

Save up to $1,150 on the P40 Pro at participating retailers

Nov 18, 2020

2:17 PM EST

0 comments

Huawei is celebrating Black Friday by offering various products on sale, including the FreeBuds 3, the Band 4 Pro, the MateBook X Pro, the P40 Pro, the P30 Pro and more.

The deals are available at severak participating retailers like Amazon, Staples, Visions Electronics, Canada Computers, Newegg, Today’s Shopping Choice, Memory Express, London Drugs, Costco and more.

Below are some of Huawei’s best deals:

These deals run from November 18th until December 10th.

These deals run from November 20th until December 3rd.

These deals November 18th until December 3rd.

  • Huawei P40 Pro: Save up to $1150
  • P40: Save up to $606
  • P30 Pro: Save up to $719.99
  • P30 Lite: Save up to $335

Related Articles

Resources

Nov 18, 2020

3:52 PM EST

Here are some of the best Black Friday deals from Canadian carriers

News

Nov 15, 2020

11:24 AM EST

Qualcomm receives license from U.S. government to sell 4G chips to Huawei

Reviews

Nov 17, 2020

7:05 AM EST

Huawei’s FreeBuds Pro feature a premium design and noise-cancellation

News

Nov 17, 2020

5:31 PM EST

Best Buy Canada serves up another batch of early Black Friday deals

Comments