Huge Nintendo Switch eShop sale happening in Canada for Black Friday

If you have a Nintendo Switch or plan on getting one, then you may be interested to know that there’s a huge sale currently running on the console’s eShop.
The offers include discounts on known titles like Assassin’s Creed, Bioshock and more. Hades, an awesome rogue-like RPG, and The Banner Saga trilogy, a beautiful turn-based-strategy game, are also on sale.
You can check out some of our favourite deals below:
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection — $24.99 (reg. $49.99)
- Hades — $25.19 (reg. $31.49)
- Bad North: Jotunn Edition — $9.44 (reg. $18.89)
- The Banner Saga — $6.29 (reg. $31.49)
- The Banner Saga 2 — $6.29 (reg. $31.49)
- The Banner Saga 3 — $6.29 (reg. $31.49)
- Bioshock Infinite: Complete Edition — $14.99 (reg. $24.99)
- BioShock: The Collection — $35.99 (reg. $59.99)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection — $29.99 (reg. $49.99)
- Cuphead — $19.49 (reg. $25.99)
- Dragon Quest Builders — $32.50 (reg. $64.99)
- Golf Story — $10.57 (reg. $21.15)
- Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Toyko 2020 — $39.99 (reg.$79.99)
- Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch — $19.49 (reg. $64.99)
- Inside — $8.59 (reg. $25.19)
This is just a sample of the sale since there are so many games available. You can check out the rest of the deals on Nintendo’s website.
Source: Nintendo
