Nintendo’s Canadian Black Friday sales include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Switch bundle and $49 games

Nintendo has shown off its Black Friday deals for 2020, and it’s the same Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle that the Japanese gaming giant offered last year and the year before.
The $399 bundle includes a regular grey Switch unit with three-months of Nintendo Online and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. According to Nintendo’s holiday gift guide, the deal begins on November 22nd and runs while quantities last. It’s also worth pointing out that the Nintendo Online membership will auto-renew if you set it up and have a credit card on file.
While this isn’t the greatest Switch deal we’ve ever seen, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is a decent pack-in game since it’s such a crowd-pleaser. It also makes sense for Nintendo to sell this bundle during the holiday season since the couch co-op aspect of the Mario Kart series pushes people to buy more Joy-Cons and controllers.
Just before the Switch bundles deal goes live, the company will sell a selection of games for $49.99, which is a $30 discount compared to the regular prices of these titles. These deals kick off on the 20th and include notable games like New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Super Mario Maker 2, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Splatoon 2 and more.
Nintendo’s website says the Switch deal will be available from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, The Source and London Drugs.
Source: Nintendo
