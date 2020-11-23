Amazon Canada teases Cyber Monday tech deals

Amazon Canada is preparing for its big Black Friday deals this week, however, for those looking for more specific details on tech, the massive online retailer is already teasing discounts for Cyber Monday.
Here is a summary of what you can expect:
- Up to $110 off select Amazon Devices, such as $80 off the Echo Show 8 and $45 off Kindle
- Save up to 40% on select New Balance shoes for the family
- Save up to 47% on select Garmin smartwatches
- Save up to 30% on select Cosori Air Fryers and appliances
- Save up to 30% on select Ninja small kitchen appliances
- Save up to 30% on select Hasbro Games
- Save up to 30% on select L.O.L. Surprise! Toys
- Save up to 30% on select Nestle Advent Calendars
- Save up to 30% on select smart home products
- Save up to 30% on select security cameras
- Current Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can upgrade to the Family Plan free for three months, with access for up to six accounts.
Amazon notes that it will be kicking off its Cyber Monday Deals on November 28, which it deems to be “a multi-day marathon of incredible savings.”
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments