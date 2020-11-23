PREVIOUS
Amazon Canada teases Cyber Monday tech deals

Nov 23, 2020

9:35 AM EST

Amazon

Amazon Canada is preparing for its big Black Friday deals this week, however, for those looking for more specific details on tech, the massive online retailer is already teasing discounts for Cyber Monday.

Here is a summary of what you can expect:

Amazon notes that it will be kicking off its Cyber Monday Deals on November 28, which it deems to be “a multi-day marathon of incredible savings.”

Source: Amazon Canada

