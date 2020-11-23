Apple giving away up to $210 gift cards for Black Friday

Starting on November 27th, Apple Canada will start giving out free gift cards of varying amounts with iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch and several other Apple store purchases.
Depending on what device you get, the Apple Store gift card amount varies. Apple has a ton of products that include gift cards, but it’s not sharing how much each gift card is worth until the 27th. If you’re curious about how the deals will likely shake out, you can check out our Apple Black Friday post from last year.
Therefore, if Apple doesn’t share how much the gift card that comes with AirPods is worth, we can assume the card is likely going to be between $20-$30. Last year MacBook Pro models and other Macs came with a $280 gift card, so this year these items will likely come with the $210 gift card.
Items included in the deal are listed below:
- iPhone 11
- iPhone SE
- iPhone XR
- Apple Watch Series 3
- AirPods
- AirPods Pro
- AirPods with Wireless Charging
- iPad Pro
- iPad mini
- MacBook Pro
- iMac
- Apple TV HD
- Apple TV 4K
- Beats Studio Wireless
- Beats Solo Pro
- Beats Solo 3
- PowerBeats Pro
- Powerbeats High-Performance
All of the above items will come with an Apple Store gift card between November 27th and November 30th.
It’s also worth mentioning that this offer can’t be stacked with the company’s Education discounts.
Source: Apple
