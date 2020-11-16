Crave’s Black Friday promotion offers 25 percent off an annual subscription

Crave is one of Canada’s best streaming video platforms because it offers tons of different shows and movies to choose from across several networks. However, with its different tiers, it can also be the most expensive.
For the holidays, Bell-owned Crave is offering 25 percent off with any annual plan. This promotion is valid from November 16th to November 30th and is available only to new, returning and upgrading customers who subscribe directly through Crave. This means those who get Crave through their TV provider are not eligible for this deal.
Crave offers three tiers: basic, Crave + Movies + HBO and Starz Programming. On top of Crave’s regular monthly $9.99 cost, Crave + Movies + HBO costs an extra $9.99 per month, and Starz is an extra $5.99 per month.
With the promotion, you’ll get Crave for $89.91 for the whole year. You can then choose to pay monthly or annually for Movies + HBO or get 25 percent off if you pay $89.91 for the whole year again. Additionally, you can pay $5.99 per month for Starz or pay $53.91 with the Black Friday discount.
With the Black Friday promotion, you’ll pay $233.73 instead of $311.64 over 12 months for all three Crave tiers.
The promotion also applies to Super Écran, which also costs$9.99 per month or $89.91 for the year with the Black Friday deal.
Source: Crave
Comments