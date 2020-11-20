Amazon Canada puts its Alexa-enabled devices on sale for Black Friday

Amazon Canada has come to the table with its ‘Early Black Friday” tech deals and there are plenty. If you’re outfitting your pad with Alexa-enabled devices, then you might want to hop on these discounts on devices from Amazon:
- Fire TV Stick for $34.99 (save 42%)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $39.99 (save 43%)
- Save up to 42% off Ring Video Doorbells
- Fire TV Stick 4K for $44.99 (save 36%)
- Echo Dot (3rd gen) for $29.99 (save 55%)
- Fire TV Stick Lite for $29.99 (save 40%)
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $49.00 (save 44%)
- Echo Show 5 for $59.99 (save 40%)
- Save up to 31% off Ring Cameras
- Echo (4th Gen) for $89.99 (save 31%)
- Echo Show 8 for $89.99 (save 47%)
- Fire TV Cube for $99.99 (save
33%)
- Echo Auto for $24.99 (save 64%)
- Echo Studio for $189.99 (save 27%)
- Echo Show (2nd Gen) for $189.99 (save 37%)
Source: Amazon Canada
