As has become a tradition here at MobileSyrup, during the weeks leading up to Black Friday and Boxing Day, we turn the website into what I like to call ‘DealSyrup.com.’
The latest company to reveal its Black Friday promotions is high-end vacuum company, Dyson. The company’s deals are pretty straightforward, with Dyson slashing $200 off several vacuums and devices.
However, Dyson’s deals don’t start until November 27th and are only available on its Canadian website and at Dyson Demo Stores.
-
- Below are all of Dyson’s deals:
- Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead $299 ($200 off)
Dyson Big Ball Animal 2 Upright $299 ($200 off)
Dyson Pure Cool Tower $499 ($200 off)
- Dyson Humidifier $399 ($200 off)
Dyson’s vacuums might be expensive, but for what it’s worth, I’ve been using a Dyson V11 Outsize for several months and have been extremely impressed with its versatility and cleaning ability.
It’s one of the only things that kept me sane during a length bathroom renovation that resulted in my home constantly being covered in dust.
Comments