Here are Walmart Canada’s Black Friday 2020 tech deals

Walmart Canada has released its full list of Black Friday 2020 deals.
Below is a highlight of many of the retail giant’s most notable tech-related offers.
Note that the majority of deals begin at 9pm ET on November 26th and in-store on the 27th at 7am local time.
That said, there’s a ‘Toy & Video Game’ promotion that starts one a bit earlier (9pm ET on the 25th and in-store on the 26th at 7am local time). Those offers will be marked accordingly.
Computers/tablets/monitors
- Asus Chromebook C423NA 14″ HD touchscreen laptop — $269 (regularly $399) [online only]
- Asus TUF Gaming 15.6″ gaming laptop (TUF506IH-RS74) — $999 (regularly $1199) [online only]
- LG 24” Full HD TN monitor with AMD FreeSync (24BK400H-B) — $119.98 (regularly $159.98) [online only]
- MSI 15.6″ gaming laptop (9SEXR-436CA) — $1399 (regularly $1599) [online only]
- MSI Optix G27C4W 27″ LED monitor — $249.99 (regularly $329.99) [online only]
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ 32GB 10.1″ tablet — $159.99 (regularly $199.99)
Headphones/wearables
- Apple Watch Series 3 — $229 (regularly $259)
- Beats Solo Wireless Headphones — $149.94 (regularly $249.94) [in-store only]
- Bose Quietcomfort 35 II wireless headphones — $269 (regularly $399) [online only]
- Fitbit Versa 2 — 169.95 (regularly $229.99)
- Powerbeats 4 wireless headphones — $149 (regularly $199) [online only]
Mobile
- Entec 64GB microSD card — $8.98 (regularly $24.98) [in-store only]
- iPhone 11 (Telus) — $0 with bonus $350 Walmart gift card [in-store only]
- iPhone XR (Koodo) — $0 with bonus $300 Walmart gift card [in-store only]
- Samsung Galaxy A71 postpaid phone (Koodo) — $0 with bonus $300 Walmart gift card [in-store only]
- Samsung Galaxy S20 (Rogers) — $0 with bonus $300 Walmart gift card [in-store only]
Televisions
- Hisense 75″ 4K Ultra HD Roku TV (75R61G) — $898 (regularly $998) [online only]
- RCA, 42″ LED Roku Smart TV — $168 (regularly $298)
- RCA 43″ 1080p TV (RT4306) — $228 (regularly $268)
- RCA 50″ Quantum Dot 4K Roku TV (RTRQ5023) — $348 (regularly $448) [online only]
- RCA 75″ 4K Ultra HD smart TV (RNSMU7536) — $648 (regularly $898)
- Samsung 58″ Crystal Display 4K UHD Smart TV (UN58TU7000FXZC) — $628 [online only]
- Samsung 55″4K UHD HDR smart TV (UN55NU6900FXZC) — $498 (regularly $548)
Video games (Toy & Video Game event)
- FIFA 21 (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- The Last of Us Part II (PS4) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Marvel’s Avengers (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
The Black Friday deals run until November 29th. You can view the full flyer here.
