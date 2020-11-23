PREVIOUS|
Here are Walmart Canada’s Black Friday 2020 tech deals

Most deals start online on November 26th at 9pm ET, although some kick off even earlier in the week

Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada has released its full list of Black Friday 2020 deals.

Below is a highlight of many of the retail giant’s most notable tech-related offers.

Note that the majority of deals begin at 9pm ET on November 26th and in-store on the 27th at 7am local time.

That said, there’s a ‘Toy & Video Game’ promotion that starts one a bit earlier (9pm ET on the 25th and in-store on the 26th at 7am local time). Those offers will be marked accordingly.

Computers/tablets/monitors

  • Asus Chromebook C423NA 14″ HD touchscreen laptop — $269 (regularly $399) [online only]
  • Asus TUF Gaming 15.6″ gaming laptop (TUF506IH-RS74) — $999 (regularly $1199) [online only]
  • LG 24” Full HD TN monitor with AMD FreeSync (24BK400H-B) — $119.98 (regularly $159.98) [online only]
  • MSI 15.6″ gaming laptop (9SEXR-436CA) — $1399 (regularly $1599) [online only]
  • MSI Optix G27C4W 27″ LED monitor — $249.99 (regularly $329.99) [online only]
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8″ 32GB 10.1″ tablet — $159.99 (regularly $199.99)

Headphones/wearables

  • Apple Watch Series 3 — $229 (regularly $259)
  • Beats Solo Wireless Headphones — $149.94 (regularly $249.94) [in-store only]
  • Bose Quietcomfort 35 II wireless headphones — $269 (regularly $399) [online only]
  • Fitbit Versa 2 — 169.95 (regularly $229.99)
  • Powerbeats 4 wireless headphones — $149 (regularly $199) [online only]

Mobile

  • Entec 64GB microSD card — $8.98 (regularly $24.98) [in-store only]
  • iPhone 11 (Telus) — $0 with bonus $350 Walmart gift card [in-store only]
  • iPhone XR (Koodo) — $0 with bonus $300 Walmart gift card [in-store only]
  • Samsung Galaxy A71 postpaid phone (Koodo) — $0 with bonus $300 Walmart gift card [in-store only]
  • Samsung Galaxy S20 (Rogers) — $0 with bonus $300 Walmart gift card [in-store only]

Televisions

    • Hisense 75″ 4K Ultra HD Roku TV (75R61G) — $898 (regularly $998) [online only]
    • RCA, 42″ LED Roku Smart TV — $168 (regularly $298)
    • RCA 43″ 1080p TV (RT4306) — $228 (regularly $268)
    • RCA 50″ Quantum Dot 4K Roku TV (RTRQ5023) — $348 (regularly $448) [online only]
    • RCA 75″ 4K Ultra HD smart TV (RNSMU7536) — $648 (regularly $898)
    • Samsung 58″ Crystal Display 4K UHD Smart TV (UN58TU7000FXZC) — $628 [online only]
    • Samsung 55″4K UHD HDR smart TV (UN55NU6900FXZC) — $498 (regularly $548)

Video games (Toy & Video Game event)

  • FIFA 21 (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Ghost of Tsushima (PS4) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • The Last of Us Part II (PS4) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Mario Tennis Aces (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Marvel’s Avengers (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Splatoon 2 (Nintendo Switch) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion (PS5) — $49.99 (regularly $79.99)

The Black Friday deals run until November 29th. You can view the full flyer here.

Comments