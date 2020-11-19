PREVIOUS|
News

The Mobile Shop kicks off its Black Friday promo, earn up to $300 worth of PC points

The Black Friday sale ends on November 30th

Nov 19, 2020

1:44 PM EST

0 comments

The Mobile Shop

The Mobile Shop has kicked off its Black Friday promotions sooner than usual.

At the Mobile Shop, you can earn up to $300 worth of PC Optimum points this Black Friday.

This offer is available to those looking to change their plans, upgrade their phones and even if you’re looking to buy an accessory or two. The sale ends on November 30th.

Top phones to earn points include:

  • LG Velvet — $0 down on 2yr contract & earn up to $300 worth of PC Optimum points
    Google Pixel 5 —  $0 down on 2yr contract & earn up to $175 worth of PC Optimum points
    Google Pixel 4a —  $0 down on 2yr contract & earn up to $150 worth of PC Optimum points
    Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G —  $0 down on 2-year contract & earn up to $300 worth of PC Optimum points
    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G — $0 down on 2-year contract & earn up to $300 worth of PC Optimum points
    Samsung Galaxy S20+ —  $0 down on 2-year contract & earn up to $200 worth of PC Optimum points
    iPhone XR — $0 down on 2-year contract & earn up to $300 worth of PC Optimum points
    iPhone 11 — $0 down on 2-year contract & earn up to $200 worth of PC Optimum points
    iPhone 11 Pro — $0 down on 2-year contract & earn up to $100 worth of PC Optimum points

Exclusive offers on accessories can be found below:

  • Get a Free Whoosh! Screen Shine when you buy a PureGear screen protector
    Get 5,000 PC Optimum points on mophie Power products
    Canadians can earn up to 20,000 PC Optimum points after 2 months of service when they activate a PC Mobile SIM Card.
    Get 5,000 PC Optimum points on JLab Metal Rugged Wireless Earbuds
    Get 10,000 PC Optimum points on JBuds Air True Wireless Signature Earbuds.

Take a look at the Mobile Shop’s website to learn more.

If you’re looking to purchase a phone from a carrier, check our roundup here.

Related Articles

Resources

Nov 18, 2020

3:52 PM EST

Here are some of the best Black Friday deals from Canadian carriers

Business

Mar 20, 2020

10:44 AM EDT

The Mobile Shop to reduce store hours, enact social distancing amid COVID-19

News

Nov 9, 2020

6:06 PM EST

OnePlus’ fourth Nord model to include ‘SE’ subtitle

News

Oct 29, 2020

7:06 PM EDT

Mophie’s ‘Juice Pack Connect’ clips on to the back of your smartphone

Comments