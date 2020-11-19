The Mobile Shop has kicked off its Black Friday promotions sooner than usual.
At the Mobile Shop, you can earn up to $300 worth of PC Optimum points this Black Friday.
This offer is available to those looking to change their plans, upgrade their phones and even if you’re looking to buy an accessory or two. The sale ends on November 30th.
Top phones to earn points include:
- LG Velvet — $0 down on 2yr contract & earn up to $300 worth of PC Optimum points
Google Pixel 5 — $0 down on 2yr contract & earn up to $175 worth of PC Optimum points
Google Pixel 4a — $0 down on 2yr contract & earn up to $150 worth of PC Optimum points
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G — $0 down on 2-year contract & earn up to $300 worth of PC Optimum points
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G — $0 down on 2-year contract & earn up to $300 worth of PC Optimum points
Samsung Galaxy S20+ — $0 down on 2-year contract & earn up to $200 worth of PC Optimum points
iPhone XR — $0 down on 2-year contract & earn up to $300 worth of PC Optimum points
iPhone 11 — $0 down on 2-year contract & earn up to $200 worth of PC Optimum points
iPhone 11 Pro — $0 down on 2-year contract & earn up to $100 worth of PC Optimum points
Exclusive offers on accessories can be found below:
- Get a Free Whoosh! Screen Shine when you buy a PureGear screen protector
Get 5,000 PC Optimum points on mophie Power products
Canadians can earn up to 20,000 PC Optimum points after 2 months of service when they activate a PC Mobile SIM Card.
Get 5,000 PC Optimum points on JLab Metal Rugged Wireless Earbuds
Get 10,000 PC Optimum points on JBuds Air True Wireless Signature Earbuds.
Take a look at the Mobile Shop’s website to learn more.
If you’re looking to purchase a phone from a carrier, check our roundup here.
Comments