PlayStation’s Black Friday sale offers games up to 70 percent off

PlayStation’s Black Friday sale is offering some pretty sweet deals on tons of games.
While Sony has a bunch of titles on sale, it’s worth noting that a lot of the discounted games are titles that launched earlier this year, like The Last of Us Part II, Nioh 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Star Wars: Squadrons, Marvel’s Avengers and even last month’s Watch Dogs: Legion.
You can also save 25 percent off on a 12-month PlayStation Now subscription and 20 percent off on a 3-month PlayStation Now subscription. PlayStation Plus is also 25 percent off for 12 months. PlayStation’s Black Friday promotion ends on November 30th.
Here are some of the most notable Black Friday deals below:
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time: now $51.99, was $79.99
- Cuphead: now $20.24, was $26.99
- Dark Souls: Remastered: now $27.49, was $54.99
- Doom Eternal Standard Edition: now $26.39, was $79.99
- God of War: now $9.99, was $19.99
- Ghost of Tsushima: now $53.59, was $79.99
- Ghost Runner: now $29.99, was $39.99
- The Last of Us Part II: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Marvel’s Avengers: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR: now $26.74, was $53.49
- MLB The Show 20: now $13.59, was $79.99
- NBA 2K21: now $39.99, was $79.99
- No Man’s Sky (PS4 & PS5): now $39.99, was $79.99
- Nioh 2: $33.16, was $53.49
- Persona 5 Royal: now $39.99, was $79.99
- Resident Evil 3: now $26.39, was $79.99
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: now $31.99, was $79.99
- Star Wars: Squadrons: now $32.99, was $54.99
- TEKKEN 7 – Ultimate Edition: now $26.69, was $133.49
- Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4 & PS5): now $53.59, was $79.99
The PlayStation Store has many more games on sale — you can check them out on PlayStation’s official website.
Comments