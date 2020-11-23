PREVIOUS|
News

PlayStation’s Black Friday sale offers games up to 70 percent off

PlayStation's Black Friday promotion ends on November 30th

Nov 23, 2020

4:02 PM EST

0 comments

Watch Dogs: Legion on the run

PlayStation’s Black Friday sale is offering some pretty sweet deals on tons of games.

While Sony has a bunch of titles on sale, it’s worth noting that a lot of the discounted games are titles that launched earlier this year, like The Last of Us Part II, Nioh 2, Ghost of Tsushima, Star Wars: Squadrons, Marvel’s Avengers and even last month’s Watch Dogs: Legion.

You can also save 25 percent off on a 12-month PlayStation Now subscription and 20 percent off on a 3-month PlayStation Now subscription. PlayStation Plus is also 25 percent off for 12 months. PlayStation’s Black Friday promotion ends on November 30th.

Here are some of the most notable Black Friday deals below:

The PlayStation Store has many more games on sale — you can check them out on PlayStation’s official website.

Related Articles

News

Nov 20, 2020

2:04 PM EST

Motorola shares Black Friday deals on several phones including Edge+ and Razr

News

Nov 12, 2020

3:56 PM EST

PlayStation 5 launches with Apple TV app support

News

Nov 20, 2020

11:30 AM EST

Rocket League developer says 120fps is harder to reach on PS5 than Xbox Series X/S

News

Nov 5, 2020

7:26 AM EST

PlayStation launches indie game sale featuring Celeste, Dead Cells, Necropolis and more

Comments