Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

- Xbox Series X, S pre-orders will open on September 22 at 11am ET in Canada
- Apple’s iPad (2020) is the tablet most people should buy
- Xbox Series X and S architect discusses Microsoft’s two-console next-gen strategy
- Government may be unlikely to compensate for possible removal of Huawei gear: report
- Cogeco says Rogers and Altice engaged in ‘bad faith tactics’ with acquisition proposal
- PlayStation 5 launching in Canada on November 12 for $629
- CRTC extends STIR/SHAKEN implementation deadline for carriers to June 2021
- Lenovo Duet Review: Great Chromebook, but not the perfect computer
- Apple unveils ‘Apple One’ subscription bundles with Music, TV+ and more
- Rogers CEO says carrier is ‘working through’ joint bid for Cogeco
- Telus, federal government invest $15 million to deploy underwater cable in the North Shore
- Xbox game streaming now available on Android in Canada
- Amazon plans to hire 100,000 more workers in Canada and the U.S.
- September 30 ‘Made by Google’ event to reveal Pixel 5, new smart speaker
