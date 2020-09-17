Microsoft says Xbox Series X, S pre-orders will open on September 22 at 11am ET

Retailers will begin taking pre-orders for the Xbox Series X and S on September 22nd at 8am PT/11am ET, Microsoft has confirmed to Kotaku.
While we already knew that pre-orders for Xbox’s next-gen systems would open on September 22nd ahead of the consoles’ November 10th Canadian launch, this marks official word on when, specifically, that will happen on that date.
The tech giant told Kotaku that this pre-order time applies to all of the expected major U.S. retailers, including Walmart, Target, GameStop and Best Buy.
It’s currently unclear, however, whether this applies to all Canadian retailers. It’s worth noting that Best Buy Canada confirmed a few days ago that it will start taking Series X and S pre-orders on September 22nd 11am ET. Otherwise, a specific time has not yet been given from other Canadian retailers.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Xbox Canada to confirm which Canadian retailers will be offering pre-orders, as well as whether they will all go live on September 22nd at 11am ET. This story will be updated once a response has been received.
In any case, this information does give consumers a decent amount of notice, which hasn’t exactly been the case with PlayStation 5 pre-orders. While Sony had previously said that pre-orders for its next-gen console wouldn’t happen suddenly, they quickly went up within a couple of hours of the price and release date reveal. The official Xbox Twitter account even referenced this last night in a tweet.
Pre-order 👉 September 22
Worldwide launch in 36 countries 👉 November 10
Hype 👉 9000+
(don’t worry – we’ll let you know the exact time pre-orders start for you soon) pic.twitter.com/SLUrrtszyN
— Xbox (@Xbox) September 17, 2020
What’s more, retailers were opening pre-orders at different times, with Best Buy Canada going up around 7:30pm ET and Amazon Canada dropping them around 1am ET. Stock quickly sold out, especially for the PS5’s $499 CAD Digital Edition. Both PS5 models will release in Canada on November 12th.
For more on the Xbox Series X and S, check out our interview with Jason Ronald, the consoles’ lead architect.
