Telus and the federal government have announced a $15 million investment to deploy a submarine fibre optic cable between Sept-Îles and the Gaspésie region in Quebec.
The national carrier says that this connection will improve the reliability and security of telecommunications services on the North Shore.
“In the event of a fibre cut on the main transmission network, the submarine cable will ensure the continuity of the Internet, TV, and wireline and wireless phone services to the communities located between Baie-Comeau and Blanc-Sablon,” Telus notes in a press release.
Telus and the government plan to complete the deployment of the submarine cable by 2023. Once completed, it will be connected to Telus’ network, which serves the 14 isolated communities in the Lower North Shore.
“Through the current COVID-19 crisis, we have come to recognize, now more than ever, how important it is to be able to access the digital world,” said Rural Economic Development Minister Maryam Monsef, in the press release.
Telus says that it has invested $300 million to expand its PureFibre network in the Quebec City region and the eastern part of Quebec since 2013.
Source: Telus
