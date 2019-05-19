Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Telus to increase U.S. Easy Roam cost, change vacation disconnect feature
- Government of Canada launches advisory council for artificial intelligence
- Here are the winners of Canada’s Smart Cities Challenge
- Huawei Canada agrees to sign no-spy ‘agreements’ with Canadian government
- OnePlus 7 Pro Review: One for the fans
- Canada’s average broadband download speed is 111.47Mbps
- Shopify opens new office, intends to hire 750 new employees by 2022
- Nintendo announces 2-in-1 digital Switch game vouchers
- No Frills unveils new mobile game that offers PC Optimum rewards
- Apple’s new Apple TV app is now available in Canada
- BAI Canada close to finishing network infrastructure in TTC, waiting for carriers
- Raptors vs. 76ers Game 7 most watched NBA game ever in Canada
- Amber Alert texts once again have people complaining
- Global TV app now available on Roku devices in Canada
