TCL 50XE NxtPaper launches in Canada on May 8th

TCL’s 50XE NxtPaper 5G is coming to Canada on May 8th.

The handset will have an outright price of $300 CAD, though it’ll have a slightly different price from carrier to carrier. The handset is coming to Bell, Virgin Plus, Videotron, Freedom Mobile and at, Rogers and Fido in the coming months.

The handset will only be available in Space Blue in Canada.

The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch HD+ with a 90Hz refresh rate and a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz smooth scrolling.

The handset also sports a 50-megapixel triple camera setup with an additional 2-megapixel depth sensor.

There’s also a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. There’s also a 5010mAh battery, and sports a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

So far, I’m enjoying my time with the handset, but I’m still working on the review. Expect the review in the coming next week or so. But I love the paper-like screen on this handset. It feels and looks great, and it’s awesome for reading and even playing games on the emulator.