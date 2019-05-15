Nintendo announces 2-in-1 digital Switch game vouchers

Nintendo has announced ‘Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers,’ which offers discounts to players looking to purchase two Switch games at once.
The offer, which is exclusive to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, allows players to purchase two vouchers at a single price that can be redeemed for eligible games.
A pair of vouchers can be purchased for $132.99 CAD, which results in savings of up to $26.99, as opposed to buying two regular priced $79.99 games for a total of $159.98.
Vouchers are redeemable for one year from the date of purchase and are not required to be used at the same time. Certain unreleased games are also eligible, and redeeming the voucher will count as a pre-order towards the release of the title.
Eligible games include:
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! and Let’s Go, Pikachu!
- Super Mario Party
- Octopath Traveler
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Nintendo says other titles, like Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order and Fire Emblem: Three Houses, will become eligible at a later date.
Note that Nintendo says this is a “limited-time offer” but does not mention exactly when it might end. Therefore, you might want to act sooner rather than later if you’re interested.
It’s also worth noting that a Nintendo Switch Online subscription costs $4.99/month or $44.99/year.
More information on the vouchers can be found here.
