Shopify opens new office, intends to hire 750 by 2022

Ottawa-based e-commerce company Shopify is expanding with a new office space in Toronto and plans to double its workforce.
The company said that it has reached $1 billion CAD in revenue and intends to hire 750 “talented people to build products” that help its customers by 2022. This will then double the number of employees it currently has.
New jobs that Shopify is trying to fill will focus on research and development. Shopify intends to also hire developers, data analysts, designers, researchers, and product managers.
Shopify’s new office will be located on King and Portland Centre in downtown Toronto and will be “dedicated” to hosting customers and clients. The company said employees will be “encouraged to connect with one another” on the new terrance and garden, or at the cafe or seating areas. The new space will also include meeting rooms, pods for “introspection in quiet spaces” and will be accommodating for those working remotely.
Further, the new space will also have a stage, video wall and bleacher seating areas that will “accommodate hundreds.”
“This lounge will be open to the local community to host events onsite free of charge,” Shopify said.
Image credit: Shopify
