Apple’s new Apple TV app is now available in Canada

While the revamped Apple TV app has been available in beta for the last few months, it’s now publically releasing in Canada across iOS, Apple TV 4th generation devices and select 2018/2019 Samsung smart TVs.
The app is also coming to 100 countries around the world, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, France and Germany.
Along with a cleaner user interface, the new TV app includes a feature Apple calls ‘Channels’ that allows users to subscribe and watch specific streaming platforms directly through the new Apple TV app.
Other Channel features include the ability to download content for online and offline viewing across iPad and iPhone, as well as ‘Family Sharing,’ allowing users to share subscriptions with up to six family members with their Apple ID and password.
That said, the number of apps that support Channels in Canada at launch is disappointing, with Acorn TV being the only platform. Apple says that CBS All-Access and the Smithsonian Channel will offer Channels for their respective apps at a later date.
Acorn is a U.S.-based subscription service that offers content from the United Kingdom. Bell-owned Crave and other streaming video platforms like Amazon Prime aren’t currently offering Channels. This means that while content from these apps will still appear in the Apple TV app, you’ll be redirected to the service’s app when you click on content through the new Apple TV app.
Other new features in the Apple TV app include an editorially curated, dedicated kids content section and an editorially curated television show and movie recommendations panel, including content from platforms you currently aren’t subscribed to.
There is also a new ‘Watch Now’ and ‘Up Next’ section that aims to help users keep better track of the movies and TV shows they’re currently watching. The New Apple TV app is also making its way to macOS this fall.
Along with the new Apple TV app, the tech giant says that AirPlay 2-enabled Samsung Smart TVs are now compatible with casting content from the iPhone, iPad or Mac. This functionality is coming to specific Vizio, LG and Sony televisions later this year.
The new app is part of the third major update to its mobile operating system, iOS 12.3. To download the update on an iOS device, navigate to ‘Settings,’ ‘General,’ and then finally, ‘Software Update.’ Regarding the Apple TV, the new TV app is included in the tvOS 12.3 update.
Apple hasn’t released more information about its original content platform Apple TV+ beyond the fact that it’s set to still launch this fall.
Comments