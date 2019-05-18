Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [May 13 — 19]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Typically, this column focuses on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, although other streaming services may be mentioned when relevant.
Any shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew or are filmed in Canada will also be highlighted.
Amazon Prime Video
Fleabag (Season 2)
Creator-writer-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Killing Eve)’s second season of her critically-acclaimed comedy-drama series Fleabag is now on Amazon Prime Video. Waller-Bridge stars as Fleabag, a sardonic, sexual and angry woman trying to heal after a traumatic experience.
Sian Clifford (Vanity Fair), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Bill Paterson (Little Dorrit) and Brett Gelman (Eagleheart) co-star.
Original TV run: March 2019 to April 2019 (BBC)
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 17th, 2019
Runtime: 6 episodes (22 to 27 minutes each)
Stream both seasons of Fleabag here.
The full list of movies and shows coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Crave
Game of Thrones (series finale)
Despite all of the controversy surrounding the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, millions of people are certainly still going to watch the series’ final episode. Regardless of where you stand on the quality of this season, the long-running war for the Iron Throne will finally come to an end this weekend.
Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington (War Horse), Emilia Clarke (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Black Hawk Down), Peter Dinklage (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Lena Headey (Fighting With My Family), Sophie Turner (X-Men: Dark Phoenix) and Maisie Williams (Doctor Who).
HBO Canada premiere date: May 19th, 2019 at 9pm ET
Crave Canada premiere date: May 19th, 2019 at 9pm ET
Runtime: 1 hour, 20 minutes
Stream Game of Thrones here. Note that a Crave Movies + HBO subscription ($19.99 CAD/month) is required.
The Raid: Redemption
One of the most popular modern action movies, The Raid: Redemption, is now streaming on Crave. The film follows an elite squad as it infiltrates a high-rise building run by a ruthless drug lord.
The film was directed by Gareth Evans (Merantau) and stars Iko Uwais (Merantau), Joe Taslim (Fast & Furious 6), Ray Sahetapy (May the Devil Take You) and Yayan Ruhian (Star Wars: The Force Awakens).
Theatrical release date: April 13th, 2012 (North American wide release)
Crave release date:
Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes
Stream The Raid: Redemption here. Note that a $15.98/month Crave + Starz subscription is required.
What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali
Training Day director Antoine Fuqua’s latest film is a feature-length documentary about boxing legend Muhammad Ali. What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali takes a look at Ali’s life through interviews with both him and other experts, as well as never-before-seen archival footage from his matches.
NBA superstar LeBron James is also an executive producer on the film.
TV premiere: May 14th, 2019 (HBO)
Crave release date: May 14th, 2019
Runtime: The film is split into two parts (Part 1 is 1 hour, 23 minutes long and part 2 is 1 hour, 19 minutes long)
Stream What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali here. Note that a Crave Movies + HBO subscription ($19.99 CAD/month) is required.
The full list of movies and shows coming to Crave this month can be found here.
Netflix
Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate
This Netflix original special feature brings together a slew of stars as they pay tribute to Laugh-In, the popular sketch comedy series that ran between 1968 and 1973.
Some of the featured celebrities include Billy Crystal (When Harry Met Sally…), Michael Douglas (Wall Street), Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie) and Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip).
Netflix Canada release date: May 14th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour
Stream Still Laugh-In: The Stars Celebrate here.
Into the Forest
Into the Forest is a Canadian drama film written and directed by Kingston, Ontario-born Patricia Rozema. The film follows two sisters who must fight for survival after losing their father during a looming apocalypse.
Into the Forest stars Halifax’s own Ellen Page (Juno), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale), Edmonton-raised Callum Keith (Due South), Saskatoon’s Michael Eklund (The Call) and Hamilton, Ontario’s Wendy Crewson (Saving Hope).
Theatrical release date: June 3rd, 2016
Netflix Canada release date: May 16th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 41 minutes
The full list of movies and shows coming to Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
What are you looking forward to streaming this Victoria Day weekend? Let us know in the comments!
Image credit: HBO
Comments