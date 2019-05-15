Telus to increase U.S. Easy Roam cost, change vacation disconnect feature

According to internal documents obtained by MobileSyrup, Telus is expected to change how it handles its vacation disconnect, or ‘VAD,’ service in the coming months, as well as increase the cost of its Easy Roam feature in the U.S.
For the unfamiliar, VAD is an option for both contract and non-contract subscribers. These users can use VAD to suspend their Telus mobility services for a minimum of one month to a maximum of six months in a 12 month period.
Contract customers who use VAD would pay $30 per month instead of the standard monthly fee, while non-contract users would pay $10 per month.
According to the internal document, prices are set to increase on June 13th.
To start, contract users will not be able to use VAD starting June 13th, 2019, according to the document. For other users, VAD will cost $30 per month starting the same date.
For military customers, VAD will remain unchanged.
As for Easy Roam, the document says Telus plans to raise the cost of U.S. Easy Roam from $7 per day to $8 per day. Currently, Easy Roam caps at $120 per month in the U.S., so this will likely go up as well.
Easy Roam lets users access their data, texts and calling minutes in other countries just as they would in Canada.
It’s worth noting that the price of the international version of Easy Roam, which costs $12 per day to a maximum of $180 per month, isn’t going up.
MobileSyrup reached out to Telus about the upcoming changes, but the company had no details to share.
You can learn more about the current VAD offering here, or about Easy Roam here.
