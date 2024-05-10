Asus reportedly launching ROG Ally X on June 2

Even though it’s been less than a year since the release of ROG Ally, it looks like Asus is ready to unveil the ROG Ally X.

The Windows-based device will reportedly feature the same AMD Z1 Extreme chipset with a 7-inch 48-120Hz VRR screen. According to The Verge, the ROG Ally X will sport a way to improve battery life, looking to increase capacity by more than 30 to 40 percent. I think this is great, considering that I find the ROG Ally dies pretty quickly.

Further, the report indicates that Ally X will cost more than the original model. The current model will remain on the market and probably have a lower price.

Asus will officially announce the ROG Ally X on June 2nd.

Source: The Verge