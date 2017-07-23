Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- What Huawei’s historic 5G test means for the future of wireless in Canada [Read here]
- Rogers launches Smart Drive platform that provides in-car Wi-Fi and safety notifications [Read here]
- Upcoming NAFTA negotiations likely won’t lead to lower cellphone plan prices in Canada [Read here]
- Apple Canada now offering up to $2,000 credit for Mac and PC trade-ins [Read here]
- CRTC’s new head will be former Telus executive Ian Scott [Read here]
- We Are Wearables and MobileSyrup want to see your ARKit project [Read here]
- Telus expands Quad Band LTE to almost 40 new markets in Canada [Read here]
- Canada has some of the fastest airport Wi-Fi and cellular speeds in North America [Read here]
- Pixel, Pixel XL and Moto Z discontinued at Rogers and Fido [Read here]
- Live sports streaming service DAZN launches in Canada with NFL Game Pass [Read here]
- Rogers posts strong Q2 wireless revenues, total subscriber base now at 10,399,000 [Read here]
- Bell adds new BYOD and basic plans, increases bundle discount in Quebec [Read here]
- As expected, Nintendo’s new Switch voice chat app needs work [Read here]
- SaskTel in talks with companies to form partnership, says Minister [Read here]
- Canadian launch date for Bixby Voice on Samsung Galaxy S8 remains unclear [Read here]
- Tim Hortons mobile order and pay iOS and Android app confirmed to launch July 27th [Read here]
Comments
Pingback: Trampolin()