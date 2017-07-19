News
PREVIOUS|

SaskTel in talks with companies to form partnership, says Minister

Jul 19, 2017

3:38 PM EDT

7 comments

sasktel LTE

The minister responsible for Saskatchewan Telecommunications (SaskTel) has announced that the public telco is in talks with several communications companies to form a partnership.

“I would say that there has been discussions around a potential partnership that the government, certainly, and I feel warrant some further investigation and some further discussion,” said Minister Dustin Duncan.

He noted, however, that the partnerships being discussed would not invoke Bill 40, which passed in May 2017 and defined the term ‘privatization’ as allowing for the sale of 49 percent of Crown corporations like SaskTel.

“It’s not along the lines of Bill 40. It doesn’t require Bill 40, but certainly it’s something that needs to be further discussed within [SaskTel],” said Duncan.

Duncan said if the talks progressed further, to a point at which the partnership would produce results in terms of protecting the head office in Regina and helping SaskTel create jobs, then it would be disclosed to the public.

The NDP opposition immediately pushed back on the matter, with NDP’s SaskTel critic Warren McCall stating in a press release: “People have good reason to be concerned about what they’re hiding now. The Sask. Party changed the law to scrap important protections of our Crowns, laughed off suggestions that they were planning sell-offs, and then tried to hide meetings they were having with potential buyers.”

McCall further noted that SaskTel’s net income of $134.8 million in 2016-17 illustrated “literally millions of reasons why SaskTel should not be sold off.”

“The dividends SaskTel earns for its owners – all Saskatchewan people – help pay for our roads, schools, and hospitals. SaskTel also employs thousands of Saskatchewan people, provides world-class innovation and ensures great service and low rates.”

Previous to passing Bill 40, Duncan confirmed he spoke to a large Canadian communications company about the bill, though he suggested it wasn’t planned and occurred after an “introductory meeting” between Duncan’s chief of staff and the unnamed company.

“I wasn’t in the meeting,” stated Duncan, “But I arrived back at the office before they did leave, so I introduced myself as well and had a brief discussion about Bill 40.”

Source: Global

Related Articles

News

Sep 29, 2017

9:55 AM EDT

SaskTel expands wired internet service to three new communities in rural Saskatchewan

News

Sep 29, 2017

7:00 PM EDT

SaskTel Advanced Internet is now available in Fort Qu’Appelle

News

Sep 27, 2017

9:12 PM EDT

SaskTel to invest over $4 million in upgraded Saskatchewan LTE networks

News

Sep 15, 2017

1:00 PM EDT

SaskTel launches yearly iPhone upgrade program ‘Fast Forward’

Comments

  • That’s stupid. You’re stupid.

    “Duncan said if the talks progressed further, to a point at which the partnership would produce results in terms of protecting the head office in Regina and helping SaskTel create jobs, then it would be disclosed to the public.”

    So does that mean if jobs in Regina are threatened, and call centers in India start getting the business, Duncan won’t disclose this to the public?

  • Hello Moto ✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ

    Partnership with Rogers/Bell/Telus. I wonder which lucky Big3 company will takeover another telco this time?

    • ComplacencyKills

      Definitely Rogers. Bell/Telus already have MTS.

  • They will regret selling it.

    • Zac Monchamp

      Not before Wall covers it up and distracts the bulk of the province by prattling on about the doom that is a price on carbon.

      I loved his most recent comments at the premier’s meeting… which amounted to, if we can make money protecting the environment then yay, but if the environment gets in the way, then profits come first.

  • Striker67

    Leave it to government to indirectly sell a profitable corporation. This will not be good for people in SK.

  • Pingback: Eavestrough Cleaning Brandon()