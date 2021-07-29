PREVIOUS|
News

Marvel’s Hawkeye series to release on Disney+ in November

The show follows Jeremy Renner's Avenger as he trains a new archer named Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld

Jul 29, 2021

2:01 PM EDT

0 comments

Marvel's Hawkeye

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series will premiere on Disney+ on November 24th.

The company made the announcement on Twitter alongside an exclusive preview of the series on Entertainment Weekly.

Taking place after the events of Avengers: EndgameHawkeye follows Jeremy Renner’s eponymous Avenger as he trains a new archer, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The series also ties into Black Widow, which was released earlier this month in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access.

With Hawkeye now dated, Marvel Studios’ 2021 calendar is almost completely mapped out, with the exception of Ms. Marvel. The Captain Marvel-related series, which stars Markham, Ontario newcomer Iman Vellani as the stretchy teenaged superhero Ms. Marvel, is currently slated to release sometime in late 2021.

Otherwise, we know that Marvel’s What If? animated series is hitting Disney+ on August 11th, which rounds out Marvel’s first year of Disney+ shows.

On the film side, the company has Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (starring Canada’s own Simu Liu of Kim’s Convenience fame) set to open in theatres on September 3rd, with Eternals (co-written and directed by recent Oscar winner Chloé Zhao) coming on November 5th and Spider-Man: No Way Home (a co-production with Sony) closing out the year on December 17th.

Image credit: Marvel Studios

Source: Marvel Studios

Related Articles

News

Jul 14, 2021

10:55 AM EDT

Marvel’s Loki renewed for a second season on Disney+

News

Feb 17, 2017

2:48 PM EST

ZTE cancels Kickstarter for crowd-sourced ‘Hawkeye’ smartphone

Resources

Jul 22, 2021

4:35 PM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in August 2021

Resources

Jul 24, 2021

6:03 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [July 19-25]

Comments