Marvel’s Hawkeye series to release on Disney+ in November

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series will premiere on Disney+ on November 24th.
The company made the announcement on Twitter alongside an exclusive preview of the series on Entertainment Weekly.
#Hawkeye never misses 🏹 so don’t miss @JeremyRenner and @HaileeSteinfeld in this @EW exclusive first-look of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye. The Original Series starts streaming Wednesday, November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8DnB18oSIk
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 29, 2021
Taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Hawkeye follows Jeremy Renner’s eponymous Avenger as he trains a new archer, Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The series also ties into Black Widow, which was released earlier this month in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access.
With Hawkeye now dated, Marvel Studios’ 2021 calendar is almost completely mapped out, with the exception of Ms. Marvel. The Captain Marvel-related series, which stars Markham, Ontario newcomer Iman Vellani as the stretchy teenaged superhero Ms. Marvel, is currently slated to release sometime in late 2021.
Otherwise, we know that Marvel’s What If? animated series is hitting Disney+ on August 11th, which rounds out Marvel’s first year of Disney+ shows.
On the film side, the company has Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (starring Canada’s own Simu Liu of Kim’s Convenience fame) set to open in theatres on September 3rd, with Eternals (co-written and directed by recent Oscar winner Chloé Zhao) coming on November 5th and Spider-Man: No Way Home (a co-production with Sony) closing out the year on December 17th.
Image credit: Marvel Studios
Source: Marvel Studios
Comments