Knuckles breaks Paramount+ records — have you watched it yet?

The Knuckles TV show has set streaming records for Paramount+ during its opening weekend. The super-powered echidna series amassed four million hours of viewing worldwide during its release weekend, the company said in its first-quarter earnings report.

Across all six episodes, the series’ run time measures 169 minutes, meaning the show had 1.42 million complete showings.

Of course, the Knuckles series raised viewings for the other Sonic the Hedgehog titles as well.

The Knuckles series stars Idris Elba as the red echidna, Adam Pally, Kid Kudi, Stockard Channing and more. Elba’s Knuckles will also appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, which hits theatres in December.

Image credit: Paramount+