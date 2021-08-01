Sit back, relax and take a look at these mesmerizing images from the annual iPhone Photography Awards

The winners of the 14th annual iPhone Photography Awards have been revealed, and this year’s winning image was captured using an iPhone 7.
Many of the winners didn’t necessarily use top-of-the-line smartphones like the iPhone 12 Pro Max, showing that a good photograph consists primarily of the photographer’s creative vision and not the hardware at hand.
Check out all the categories and their respective winners below:
Photographers of the year
Image Credit: Istvan Kerekes – Grand Prize Winner, Photographer of the Year – Shot on iPhone 7
Image credit: Sharan Shetty – 1st Place, Photographer of the Year – Shot on iPhone X
Image credit: Dan Liu – 2nd Place, Photographer of the Year – Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max
Image credit: Jeff Rayner – 3rd Place, Photographer of the Year – Shot on iPhone X
Abstract
Image credit: Glenn Homann – 1st Place – Abstract – Shot on iPhone 11 Pro
Image credit: Bei Xiao – 2nd Place – Abstract – Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max
Image credit: Matteo Lava – 3rd Place – Abstract – Shot on iPhone 8 Plus
Animals
Image credit: Laila Bakker – 1st Place – Animals – Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max
Image credit: Elizabeth Burns – 2nd Place – Animals – Shot on iPhone XS
Image credit: Theresa Lee – 3rd Place – Animals – Shot on iPhone XR
Architecture
Image credit: Yuexiang Wang – 1st Place – Architecture – Shot on iPhone 8 Plus
Image credit: Yayun Liu – 2nd Place – Architecture – Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
Image credit: Tao He – 3rd Place – Architecture – Shot on iPhone XS Max
Children
Image credit: Dong Wei – 1st Place – Children – Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
Image credit: Iakovos Draculis – 2nd Place – Children – Shot on iPhone 11 Pro
Image credit: Diego Moreno – 3rd Place – Children – Shot on iPhone 5S
City life
Image credit: Liz Huang – 1st Place – City Life – Shot on iPhone X
Image credit: Lisi Li – 2nd Place – City Life – Shot on iPhone XS Max
Image credit: Ann Ghory-Goodman – 3rd Place – City Life – Shot on iPhone 11 Pro
Environment
Image credit: Einat Shteckler – 1st Place – Environment – Shot on iPhone 11
Image credit: Glenn Homann – 2nd Place – Environment – Shot on iPhone 11 Pro
Image credit: Song Han – 3rd Place – Environment – Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max
Landscape
Image credit: Lizhi Wang – 1st Place – Landscape – Shot on iPhone XR
Image credit: Jialin Liu – 2nd Place – Landscape – Shot on iPhone 8 Plus
Image credit: Shi Tian Zhang – 3rd Place – Landscape – Shot on iPhone X
Lifestyle
Image credit: Mahabub Hossain Khan – 1st Place – Lifestyle – Shot on iPhone XS
Image credit: Keith Brofsky – 2nd Place – Lifestyle – Shot on iPhone X
Image credit: Valerie Helbich-Poschacher – 3rd Place – Lifestyle – Shot on iPhone 8
Nature
Image credit: Christian Horgan – 1st Place – Nature – Shot on iPhone X
Image credit: Ge Wang – 2nd Place – Nature – Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
Image credit: Marton Tordai – 3rd Place – Nature – Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max
Other
Image credit: Zerry Song – 1st Place – Other – Shot on iPhone 7
Image credit: Carlotta Consonni – 2nd Place – Other – Shot on iPhone XS
Image credit: Pavlo Kyryliuk – 3rd Place – Other – Shot on iPhone X
Panorama
Image credit: Gabriele Rodriquez – 1st Place – Panorama – Shot on iPhone XS
Image credit: Matthew Lahtinen – 2nd Place – Panorama – Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max
Image credit: Andre Skagervik – 3rd Place – Panorama – Shot on iPhone 6
People
Image credit: Christian Horgan – 1st Place – People – Shot on iPhone X
Image credit: Shuo Li – 2nd Place – People – Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max
Image credit: Alessandra Manzotti – 3rd Place – People – Shot on iPhone 8
Portrait
Image credit: Krysten Crabtree – 1st Place – Portrait – Shot on iPhone 12 Pro
Image credit: Juliet Cope – 2nd Place – Portrait – Shot on iPhone XS
Image credit: Quim Fabregas – 3rd Place – Portrait – Shot on iPhone 8
Still life
Image credit: Kunkun Liu – 1st Place – Still Life – Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max
Image credit: Hexiang Zhou – 2nd Place – Still Life – Shot on iPhone7 Plus
Image credit: Yi Liao – 3rd Place – Still Life – Shot on iPhone7 Plus
Sunset
Image credit: Claire Droppert – 1st Place – Sunset – Shot on iPhone 11 Pro Max
Image credit: Enhua Ni – 2nd Place – Sunset – Shot on iPhone 7 Plus
Image credit: Danette Spriggs – 3rd Place – Sunset – Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max
Travel
Image credit: Tatiana Merzlyakova – 1st Place – Travel – Shot on iPhone 12 Pro Max
Image credit: Dina Alfasi – 2nd Place – Travel – Shot on iPhone 11 Pro
Image credit: Talib Almarri – 3rd Place – Travel – Shot on iPhone X
Follow the link for more information about the awards and the winners. Additionally, entries are now open for the award’s 2022 edition.
Source: iPhone Photography Awards
