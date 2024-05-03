Samsung halts Galaxy S22 update due to lock screen issue

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series is the latest smartphone to get an issue with its most recent update. According to users on the Samsung Community forums, the S22 series’ most recent update stopped due to bugs.

Galaxy S22 One UI 6.1 update halted due to lock screen issue! 😩 The update has been stopped since Friday. One UI 6.1 build also reverted from server. It seems like we will have to wait longer for other regions RT#GalaxyS22 #OneUI #OneUI6 #GalaxyS22Ultra #OneUI6dot1 #Samsung pic.twitter.com/1CxxcBv9Mk — Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) May 3, 2024

According to the forums, the lock screen will stop working after the update. However, the bug causes the touch display to stop working in some cases, forcing users to factory reset.

The One UI 6.1 update hasn’t reached us in North America yet, so Canadian users should be fine. The update had rolled in South Korea, but it’s now been stopped.

Samsung will now attempt to fix the bug before re-launching the update. Following this, the update should start rolling out to other regions.

Source: Android Authority