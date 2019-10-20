Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Freedom Mobile testing home internet plans in Calgary
- Ontario government invests $765 million to rebuild Public Safety Radio Network
- Telus’ new ‘Peace of Mind Connect’ plans bring unlimited data to connected devices
- Sony WF-1000XM3 Review
- Pixel 4 and 4 XL Hands-on: Wave hello
- Freedom expected to continue gaining healthy subscriber additions in Q4 2019
- Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA Review
- 3rd-gen Amazon Echo and Echo Dot now available in Canada
- Pixelbook Go Hands-on: Google’s Chromebook laptop
- Rogers partners with Ireland’s Cubic Telecom for automotive technology integration
- Canada Post notifies customers to change passwords, investigating 2017 incident
- BAI urging Torontonians to record video demanding Big 3 for wireless service
- Apple TV app rolling out to Roku devices in Canada now
- Next-gen Google Assistant isn’t coming to Canada yet
- Rogers expected to have lower ARPU, service revenue growth in Q3 2019
- Google Stadia will launch in Canada on November 19
- Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL Canadian pricing and availability
- Telus Ventures, BASF Venture Capital invest in crop analytics start-up
