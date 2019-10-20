News
Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Oct 20, 2019

6:37 AM EDT



Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

Related Articles

News

Oct 18, 2019

7:03 AM EDT

Black Desert Mobile soft launches on Android in Canada later this month

Resources

Oct 19, 2019

6:06 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [October 14 — 20]

News

Oct 19, 2019

12:31 PM EDT

Some major Canadian carriers won’t support RCS on Pixel 4 at launch

