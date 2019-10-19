Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [October 14 — 20]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Typically, this column will focus on content from Amazon Prime Video Canada, Crave and Netflix Canada, although other streaming services may be mentioned when relevant.
Shows or movies that are made in Canada, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada will also be highlighted.
Amazon Prime Video
Modern Love [Prime Original]
Inspired by the New York Times column of the same name, Amazon’s Modern Love features a variety of stories about the highs and lows of romance.
The series features an ensemble cast that includes Anne Hathaway (Les Misérables), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire), John Slattery (Mad Men) and Catherine Keener (Being John Malkovich).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: October 18th, 2019
Genre: Romantic comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (29 to 35 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 81 percent
Stream Modern Love here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Amazon Prime Video Canada this month can be found here.
Crave
Happy Death Day 2U
The sequel to 2017’s hit Happy Death Day finds college student Tree Gelbman in another dimension reliving events of the same day, all while a new killer pursues her.
The film was written and directed by Christopher Landon (Paranormal Activity franchise) and stars Jessica Rothe (La La Land), Israel Broussard (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before), Suraj Sharma (God Friended Me), Steve Zissis (Her) and Ruby Modine (Shameless).
Original theatrical release date: February 13th, 2019
Crave release date: October 18th, 2019
Genre: Dark comedy, slasher, thriller
Runtime: 1 hour, 40 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 69 percent
Stream Happy Death Day 2U here. Note that a $19.98 CAD/month Crave + Movies + HBO is required.
Killjoys (Season 5)
The fifth and final season of Canadian space drama Killjoys is now streaming on Crave. The series follows a trio of bounty hunters that aim to remain neutral and carry out their marks in a system that’s on the brink of interplanetary war.
Killjoys was created by Michelle Lovretta (Lost Girl) and stars Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Richmond, B.C.-born Aaron Ashmore (Smallville) and London, Ontario-born Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters).
It’s worth noting that the show is primarily filmed in Toronto.
Original TV broadcast run: July to September 2019 (CTV Sci-Fi Channel)
Crave release date: October 18th, 2019
Genre: Drama, sci-fi
Runtime: 10 episodes (40 to 43 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 100 percent
Stream all five seasons of Killjoys here.
The Red Line
From executive producers Ava DuVernay (Selma) and Greg Berlanti (The CW’s Arrowverse) comes The Red Line, the story of three families affected by the wrongful killing of a black man at the hands of a white cop.
The series was created by Caitlin Parrish (Supergirl) and Erica Weiss (The View from Tall) and stars Noah Wyle (ER), Emayatzy Corinealdi (Middle of Nowhere), Vancouver-born Noel Fisher (Shameless), Aliyah Royale (upcoming untitled The Walking Dead spin-off) and Michael Patrick Thornton (Private Practice).
Original TV broadcast run: April to May 2018 (CBS)
Crave release date: October 18th, 2019
Genre: Drama
Runtime: Eight episodes (41 to 43 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 72 percent
Stream The Red Line here.
Watchmen
Watchmen continues the story of Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ seminal comic book of the same name.
The HBO drama series takes place more than 30 years after the events of the comic in an alternate contemporary U.S. where superheroes are outlawed, leading some to start a revolution and begin attacking the police.
Watchmen was created by Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers) and features an ensemble cast that includes Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk), Don Johnson (Miami Vice), Tim Blake Nelson (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs) and Jeremy Irons (Reversal of Fortune).
HBO Canada/Crave premiere date: October 20th, 2019 at 9pm ET (new episodes weekly)
Crave release date: October 18th, 2019
Genre: Drama, superhero
Runtime: Nine episodes (roughly an hour-long each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Watchmen here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Crave this month can be found here.
Netflix
The Laundromat [Netflix Original]
The Laundromat examines the Panama Papers corruption scandal and how two cunning Panama City lawyers were able to hide money for the superrich.
The film was directed by Steven Soderbergh (Erin Brokovich) and stars Meryl Streep (Sophie’s Choice), Gary Oldman (The Darkest Hour), Antonio Banderas (The Mask of Zorro) and Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct).
Netflix Canada release date: October 18th, 2019
Genre: Drama
Runtime: 1 hour, 36 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 42 percent
Stream The Laundromat here.
Living With Yourself [Netflix Original]
A world-weary man undergoes a procedure that he thinks will bring him a better life, only to discover it has replaced him with a doppelgänger.
Living With Yourself was created by Timothy Greenberg (The Daily Show with Jon Stewart) and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man) and Aisling Bea (Cardinal Burns).
Netflix Canada release date: October 18th, 2019
Genre: Comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (22 to 36 minute each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 86 percent
Stream Living With Yourself here.
Tell Me Who I Am [Netflix Original]
After Alex loses his memory in a motorcycle accident, he turns to his twin brother Marcus to learn about his past, which harbours a dark family secret.
Tell Me Who I Am was directed by Ed Perkins (Black Sheep).
Netflix Canada release date: October 18th, 2019
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 25 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent
Stream Tell Me Who I Am here.
Unnatural Selection
This Netflix documentary dives into the science behind gene editing.
Netflix Canada release date: October 18th, 2019
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: Four episodes (62 to 70 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Unnatural Selection here.
The full list of movies and shows hitting Netflix Canada this month can be found here.
Image credit: HBO
