Rogers partners with Ireland’s Cubic Telecom for automotive technology integration

Rogers is partnering with Ireland-based company Cubic Telecom to provide connected car solutions.
A press release from the Toronto-based national carrier indicated that the partnership will integrate Cubic’s PACE platform with Rogers’ mobile network “enabling a high-quality connected car experience throughout Canada and the United States.”
Cubic provides software for the automotive and IoT industry, and its PACE (Platform for Application and Connectivity Enablement) platform “integrates multiple technologies into a single point of control for the automotive manufacturers.” This means drivers and passengers will be able to “benefit from navigation and real-time route mapping and can stream their favourite music and video content.”
Rogers said in the release that automakers will be able to benefit from this agreement and will be able to start using this integration into cars in early 2020.
“Through our partnership with Rogers, a leader in IoT, we’re able to bring Canadians our seamless PACE connectivity management platform,” Barry Napier, Cubic Telecom’s CEO, said in the release. “[Original equipment manufacturers] will soon be able to provide Canadians the opportunity to interact with local content in real-time wherever they travel. We are excited about expanding our PACE automotive solution and industry-first connected car capabilities into Canada in partnership with Rogers.“
Source: Rogers
