Freedom Mobile testing home internet plans in Calgary

Freedom Mobile is expanding again, but this time into home internet instead of a new location.
Subscribers in Calgary can sign up for Freedom Home Internet as long as they have a postpaid smartphone plan with the carrier that costs $40 or more. This price excludes promotions and discounts.
If you’re a Freedom customer that is able to sign up for this new service you are eligible for unlimited internet with 150Mbps download speeds for $55 per month, said a Freedom spokesperson to MobileSyrup.
Customers can sign up for this pilot test at 11 Freedom retail locations around Calgary. The locations are as follows:
- CF Chinook Centre
- CF Market Mall
- Southcentre Mall
- 1013 17 Avenue S.W.
- CORE Shopping Centre
- Fashion Central
- Sunridge Mall
- Marlborough Mall
- South Trail Crossing
- Pacific Place Mall
- CrossIron Mills
When customers sign up they’re given a free Wi-Fi modem that a Freedom spokesperson said is easy to take home and install on your own.
There isn’t much information on Freedom’s website about the new plan, but there is a support page.
While this is a new move for Freedom, the carrier’s parent company, Shaw already offers internet, but Freedom is undercutting Shaw’s offer. Shaw offers 100Mbps internet for $55 per month for the first year, but it’s no unlimited and only has a 500GB data cap.
