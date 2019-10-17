News
Freedom Mobile testing home internet plans in Calgary

Only Freedom postpaid subscribers can take advantage of the offer

Oct 17, 2019

4:40 PM EDT

Freedom Mobile is expanding again, but this time into home internet instead of a new location.

Subscribers in Calgary can sign up for Freedom Home Internet as long as they have a postpaid smartphone plan with the carrier that costs $40 or more. This price excludes promotions and discounts.

If you’re a Freedom customer that is able to sign up for this new service you are eligible for unlimited internet with 150Mbps download speeds for $55 per month, said a Freedom spokesperson to MobileSyrup. 

Customers can sign up for this pilot test at 11 Freedom retail locations around Calgary. The locations are as follows:

  • CF Chinook Centre
  • CF Market Mall
  • Southcentre Mall
  • 1013 17 Avenue S.W.
  • CORE Shopping Centre
  • Fashion Central
  • Sunridge Mall
  • Marlborough Mall
  • South Trail Crossing
  • Pacific Place Mall
  • CrossIron Mills

When customers sign up they’re given a free Wi-Fi modem that a Freedom spokesperson said is easy to take home and install on your own.

There isn’t much information on Freedom’s website about the new plan, but there is a support page. 

While this is a new move for Freedom, the carrier’s parent company, Shaw already offers internet, but Freedom is undercutting Shaw’s offer. Shaw offers 100Mbps internet for $55 per month for the first year, but it’s no unlimited and only has a 500GB data cap.

