Ontario government invests $765 million to rebuild Public Safety Radio Network

The Ontario Government, in collaboration with Bell, will be rebuilding “core components of the ageing Public Safety Radio Network (PSNR).”
A press release from the government indicated that the $765 million CAD agreement will be to reconstruct core infrastructure, replace outdated equipment and maintain the new radio network.
Under the project, Bell will be building out the Land Mobile Radio Network, which is the network’s core infrastructure. That will also include support antennas, servers and data centre equipment, the release added.
Bell will also be providing first responders, as well as their dispatchers, radio equipment and consoles that enable quick and effective responses to emergency situations.
Additionally, the Montreal-based carrier will be providing network and radio equipment maintenance services for a period of 15 years.
This project will help more than 38,000 frontline and emergency responders, including OPP officers, paramedics and hospital staff, forest fire services, provincial highway maintenance staff, as well as parks, enforcement and correctional officers, the release said.
The release added that the transition to the new network will begin in 2021 and will be fully operational by 2023.
To note, the PSNR is one of the largest public safety radio networks and was last replaced in 1998.
“In a crisis, every second counts. Replacing our aging emergency radio network is not only vital to public safety, it’s long overdue,” Ontario’s Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford said in the release. “Working with our chosen vendors, we’re confident this investment will give our first responders on the frontlines access to a reliable, cutting-edge network, so they can do their jobs and keep our families and communities safe.”
Source: Ontario Government
Comments