Next-gen Google Assistant isn’t coming to Canada yet

The new Assistant will come to Canada 'eventually'

Oct 15, 2019

11:00 AM EDT

Google’s new, faster Assistant isn’t coming to Canada… yet.

The search giant unveiled the improved Assistant alongside the Pixel 4 and 4 XL at its Made by Google event in New York.

Unfortunately, the next-gen Assistant will only be available in the U.S. at launch. The service requires U.S. English to work — although it may be possible to get it working in Canada by changing your language.

As for when it will come to Canada, Google didn’t give MobileSyrup a specific timeline beyond “eventually” and “soon.”

While disappointing, the decision likely has to do with language complications. Further, with Canada being a bilingual country, Google may hope to release the next-gen Assistant with support for French as well.

The news lines up with an earlier leak that suggested Canada, the U.K. and Singapore would be among the first to receive the new Assistant.

