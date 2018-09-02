Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- These are the best phones you can’t easily get in Canada [Read here]
- Google to announce Pixel 3 smartphones on October 9 [Read here]
- Bose shows off upcoming smart speaker and two soundbars [Read here]
- Huawei announces its first Canadian ‘Huawei Service Day’ [Read here]
- Air Canada warns 20,000 customers of unusual log-in behaviour in its mobile apps [Read here]
- Transport Canada is investing $265,000 to prepare for a driverless future [Read here]
- Canadians spent over $8 billion on digital products in the last 12 months [Read here]
- WestJet launches ‘Juliet’ chatbot on Facebook Messenger [Read here]
- CRTC launches online portal to investigate aggressive or misleading telecom sales practices [Read here]
- Ontario court sides with Tesla in electric vehicle rebate lawsuit [Read here]
- Monthly $7.99 Amazon Prime membership now available in Canada [Read here]
- Bell’s offering Fibe Internet student promos across Canada [Read here]
- McDonald’s Canada is partnering with SkipTheDishes for expanded home delivery [Read here]
