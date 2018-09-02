News
Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Sep 2, 2018

7:01 AM EDT

Iphone X

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • These are the best phones you can’t easily get in Canada [Read here]
  • Google to announce Pixel 3 smartphones on October 9 [Read here]
  • Bose shows off upcoming smart speaker and two soundbars [Read here]
  • Huawei announces its first Canadian ‘Huawei Service Day’ [Read here]
  • Air Canada warns 20,000 customers of unusual log-in behaviour in its mobile apps [Read here]
  • Transport Canada is investing $265,000 to prepare for a driverless future [Read here]
  • Canadians spent over $8 billion on digital products in the last 12 months [Read here]
  • WestJet launches ‘Juliet’ chatbot on Facebook Messenger [Read here]
  • CRTC launches online portal to investigate aggressive or misleading telecom sales practices [Read here]
  • Ontario court sides with Tesla in electric vehicle rebate lawsuit [Read here]
  • Monthly $7.99 Amazon Prime membership now available in Canada [Read here]
  • Bell’s offering Fibe Internet student promos across Canada [Read here]
  • McDonald’s Canada is partnering with SkipTheDishes for expanded home delivery [Read here]

